Sales of the new Polestar 4 begin in Europe and Australia. The latest addition to the Swedish premium brand is already in production with the first deliveries to China already taking place at the end of last year. As far as the Old Continent market is concerned, the indicative price of configuring online is 66,900 euros. The start of production for Europe will take place in mid-2024, with deliveries starting in August.

Design and dimensions

The new Polestar 4 will be positioned in the range between Polestar 2 and 3 thanks to its SUV coupé design, with its styling taking inspiration from the Percept concept car. There is no notable rear window while the double blade light signature stands out at the front. The low front accentuates aerodynamic efficiency as do the handles and windows flush with the bodywork and the aerodynamic fins at the rear. Born on the premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform developed by Geely Holding, Polestar 4 is a D-segment coupé SUV with a large body and a long wheelbase of 2,999 mm. The overall length is 4,840 mm, the width is 2,139 mm and the height is 1,534 mm. The absence of a rear window allows the full-length glass roof to extend beyond the heads of the rear passengers, creating a truly unique interior environment. A secondary screen for media and climate control is mounted between the front seats to allow monitoring of rear occupants. The rearview mirror is replaced by a high-definition screen that shows a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear-view camera, allowing for a much wider field of vision than you can get in most modern cars. The digital signal can be deactivated to allow the driver to see rear occupants if necessary. The interior and its materials were designed around the theme of 'soft tech', taking inspiration from the fashion and sportswear industries. The exploration of new colors and materials for Polestar 4 represents an innovative step in Polestar's styling vision, including new exterior colors Storm and Electron and a new unique interior color, Mist.

Performance and autonomy

Polestar 4 can cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and the maximum power is 400 kW and 686 Nm thanks to the permanent magnet synchronous motors. There are two configurations available, dual and single-motor, with the single-motor featuring rear-wheel drive. Despite the high power and performance, control and confidence are always key factors to produce a responsible and enjoyable EV experience every day. Semi-active suspension is featured on the dual-motor version for an additional level of adjustment between comfort and performance dynamics. Wheel sizes range from 20 to 22 inches, with tires supplied by Pirelli and Michelin, depending on configuration. A 100 kWh battery is installed in both long-range versions. The Long range Dual motor boasts a range of up to 580 km WLTP. A disconnect clutch allows the car to disengage the front electric motor when not needed, to maximize range and efficiency. The Long range Single motor version features a 200kW and 343Nm motor at the rear, with a preliminary range target of up to 610km WLTP. For both versions and for AC charging, a power of 200 kW DC and 22 kW is included. Bi-directional charging hardware is included, with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality coming later, allowing external devices to draw power from the Polestar 4.

Polestar 4 technologies

The infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS is located in the passenger compartment and on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform it now uses a 15.4-inch horizontally oriented screen which includes Google applications such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play and Apple CarPlay wireless connection. Optional Harman Kardon audio system with 12 speakers and a 1,400-watt hybrid one-channel amplifier. Two additional headrest speakers are added to each front seat with the optional Nappa Pack, bringing the total to 16. The multimedia system then offers over-the-air (OTA) updates that allow remote delivery of new features and enhancements eliminating the need to go to a repair shop to get the latest software.