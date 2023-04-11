We will have to wait a few more days before discovering all the secrets of new Polestar 4. The electric crossover coupe of the former Volvo sports division will make its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show in exactly one week, but in the meantime the company has released a new teaser image of the model which portrays the front lights seen from above, characterized by a very slim design as in the case of the Polestar 2 and the recent Polestar 3 SUV.

Last teaser before the debut

A small distinctive element has therefore been revealed, we are now awaiting the official debut of the car to discover all the others, even if we can already get an idea of ​​what Polestar has designed. We know, for example, that the new 4 will not only be the production car faster developed so far by the brand, but also the first model in the range to feature several new design cues and sustainable materials that have been previously used in the concept cars designed by Polestar.

A very rich range

Recall that in Polestar’s offering, the new 4 is set to bridge the gap between the 2 sedan and the recently revealed 3 SUV, and will in fact be the third production car the brand will go on sale. Certainly not the last: in fact, the executive sedan 5 is expected over the next year, while in 2025 it will be the turn of the GT drop-top 6, which will complete a broad and varied electric line-up to say the least.

Power and autonomy

“The new Polestar 4 will be slightly smaller than the 3, but we won’t compromise on interior length – Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath recently declared – It will boast greater grip on the ground and will have a longer roofline similar to that of a coupe“. What about battery and motor? The latest rumors reported by Autocar speak of a choice for customers between rear and all-wheel drive, with maximum power above 530hp. Autonomy, on the other hand, should be around sui 600 kilometers.