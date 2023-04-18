Designers have a great influence on a new car, but the fact that one of their guild runs the entire company should be unique. For a long time, Thomas Ingenlath was responsible for the Nordic-elegant lines of the Swedish manufacturer Volvo. Since 2017 he has managed the Polestar brand, which was spun off from it and is now fully electric. Under his leadership, their team decided on what has so far been a halfway igniting test of courage, which is now taking the next step, or rather a jump. The Polestar 4 is designed from the end, where it gets pitch black for aerodynamic reasons. The latest model from Gothenburg with Swedish roots and Chinese drive technology no longer has a rear window. Does everyone like that?

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

The renunciation allows a design around the C-pillar and the luggage compartment that takes the resistance out of the sails of the air. The view takes getting used to, the view there. Meanwhile, passengers riding on the back seat are happy about the unexpectedly good headroom, the construction allows for a decent headrest, and the ambient light and the glass roof, which is pulled far back, should work against any anxiety. After trying the seat for the first time, we can say that it works quite well, but we don’t yet know whether our senses and brain will remain well-disposed to us even after a long time.

Interior mirror is powered by a camera

From now on, the driver relies on the real exterior mirrors, which, commendably, have not been replaced by cameras. And an interior mirror fed by a camera on the back of the roof. There will be drivers who will feel nauseous looking at the artificial image. Ingenlath says they have tried it without any noticeable health problems. There’s a second camera in the bumper that’s needed for parking, and we’ll bet our last crowns that it’ll get dirty there in no time. If you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer, well, we’ll see. And be seen.



Front clear edge on Polestar 4

:



Image: manufacturer



The Polestar 4 is an elegant appearance on the line between SUV and coupé, its front crouches low, the fenders are flared, the door handles are recessed. At least the show car rolls on full 265/40 ZR 22 Pirellis.

Ranges up to 600 kilometers

It is 4.84 meters long, has a wheelbase of 3 meters, a modern interior that is not overly hip and has chic and elegant furnishings. Backlit textile coverings, the use of chrome, leather and Microtech, colour-accentuated seat belts, taste and standards become clear all around.



The interior: chic and classy

:



Image: manufacturer



One or two permanently excited electric motors are available to drive the 2.3-ton athlete, delivering 272 or 544 hp. The sprint from a standing start to 100 km/h takes 7.4 or 3.8 seconds, and is limited at 180 or 200 km/h. The CATL battery has a capacity of 102 kWh, 94 of which can be used. According to the standard, a range of up to 600 kilometers should be possible. It is charged with up to 200 kW. We will report more precisely after the first detailed test drive.

The market launch in Germany is planned for spring 2024, we accept basic tariffs between 60,000 and 70,000 euros. The Polestar 5 will follow on its own platform in 2025, a four-door sports car in the spirit of the Porsche Taycan, even without a rear window. And in 2026 a Spider, temporarily without a roof. It’s gorgeous, everyone agrees on that.