Polestar is preparing to expand its electric range with a new battery-powered SUV focused on performance. It will be called Polestar 3, and it will enter in production in the USA starting next year, to be precise at the Volvo plant in Ridgehill, South Carolina, together with the current S60 and the new generation XC90. There is great curiosity around this new model, as it is the first of the Volvo Group to use the new SEA architecture of the parent company Geely.

“The Polestar 3 will be built in America for our American customers – explained Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath – I remember the positive reaction when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the US, and I am truly proud that our first SUV it will be produced in South Carolina. From now on, the United States is no longer an export market, but an internal market ”. In fact, as Autocar recalls, Polestar currently assembles its 1 and 2 models in China, which represents the most important automotive market in the world, ahead of the United States. As for the new Polestar 3, the Swedish company is convinced that bringing production to the US will mean enjoying several advantages, including shorter lead times to US customers and reduced environmental impact as cars no longer need to be shipped overseas.

Polestar, Ingenlath CEO against electrical manufacturers

At the moment few know about this new Polestar 3. From the design aspect one can expect one strong influence of the Precept concept car. As mentioned it will be a 100% electric SUV focused on performance: even if to date the engine and battery specifications are still unknown, it can be assumed that exactly as in the case of the Polestar 2 also the 3 will be offered with the Performance Pack, which includes upgraded suspension and brakes. The Swedish manufacturer’s intention is to focus heavily on aerodynamic efficiency, probably with the aim of maximizing range.