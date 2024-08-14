Polestar 3 production begins in South Carolina, USA. An important step in the internationalization of the Swedish manufacturer, as its new premium electric SUV becomes the the company’s first model produced on two continentsalso being assembled at the Chengdu site in China.

Polestar 3 production

The Polestar 3 units that will roll off the production lines in South Carolina are destined for customers both in the United States and in Europe. As mentioned, this is an important step forward for Polestar, which has long been planning to adopt further measures to diversify its production capacity: One of these includes the start of production of Polestar 4 in South Korea from mid-2025.

Diversify production capacity

“The production of Polestar 3 in the USA is a crucial step for us. We now offer American customers an American-built electric SUV – said Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar – Exporting the Polestar 3 produced in South Carolina to Europe will strengthen our business globally. Polestar 3 has received excellent reviews by global automotive publications, with strong customer interest in test drives. I firmly believe this is the best-looking and best-performing SUV on the market today.”