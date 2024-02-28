Production of the Polestar 3 has begun in China. The new model of the Swedish premium brand is on the lines of the Chengdu factory, with the subsequent production phase which will instead start in the United States from mid-2024, at the site in South Carolina, where the first series of production tests was successfully completed.

Strategic model

“Starting production of this stunning car is a key step in our growth journey, as we move from a company with just one model to one that now offers three different cars – explained Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar – We are also ready to launch at the Ridgeville, South Carolina plant and are well underway with our plans to begin producing Polestar 3 in the United States.”. Polestar 3 will be the first Polestar to be produced on two continents, supporting the company's growth ambitions in North America, Europe and Asia.

Powertrain and autonomy

Two electric motors are responsible for pushing the new Polestar 3: overall they are capable of releasing up to 483 HP of power and delivering 840 Nm of torque. Those who aren't satisfied can also opt for the optional Power Pack, which increases the specifications to510 HP and 910 Nm allowing the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, 0.3 seconds less than the standard Polestar 3. As for the battery, the 111 kWh unit that powers the electric powertrain guarantees up to 610 kilometers of autonomy. The lithium-ion battery pack, which enjoys charging at up to 250 kW, is housed in a protective aluminum case with boron steel reinforcement and liquid cooling, and features a standard heat pump that can be used for both the air conditioning functions and for the preconditioning of the battery itself.

Large electric SUV

This is the largest battery-powered SUV offered on the market by the Swedish brand, sharing its platform with the new generation Volvo XC90 and riding on a wheelbase of almost 3 metres. The style of the crossover as a whole turns out quite elegantand features a low roofline as well as a spoiler mounted above the shallow front grille and connecting the two LED headlights.