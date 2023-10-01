Development of Polestar 3 continues apace and is almost complete, following two weeks of testing in extreme weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates. With production scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024, Polestar will soon have three models on the road, including two new SUVs, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

Extreme tests for Polestar 3

Following a dynamic global debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in England, the Polestar 3 prototypes were brought to the United Arab Emirates in August with a team of engineers to fine-tune the climate system in warmer environments. The expedition took place in the urban metropolises and deserts surrounding Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius, and is one of several extreme climate tests that Polestar cars are subjected to during development.

The future

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said: “The Polestar 3 development and testing program is progressing well and I expect production to begin in the first quarter of 2024. Polestar 3 is at the beginning of its journey and customers can now visit our spaces around the world to see its proportions incredible and sit in its exclusive and innovative interiors.”

The new electric SUV on display

In 27 selected markets, Polestar Spaces are showcasing Polestar 3 prototypes. These will be followed by test cars in 2024. Polestar 3 is already available for purchase online at Polestar.com. Polestar 3 will be on display in the Milan space starting from 30 September 2023, in Piazza della Scala on 2 October and 12 and 13 October, at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.