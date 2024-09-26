Polestar recently launched a new feature that promises to dramatically simplify the charging experience for drivers of its flagship SUV, the Polestar 3. With the introduction of the service Plug & Chargein fact, customers can now enjoy a faster and more seamless charging process at public charging stations.

An innovation in electric charging

The Plug & Charge functionality acts as a real digital wallet for the vehicle. The moment the car arrives at a charging station, it automatically authenticates the user and communicates directly with the charging station. This eliminates the need to go through the usual steps, such as manually selecting the charging station, confirming the charger and initiating payment via the Polestar Charge app or Polestar Charge card. Once connected, the Polestar 3 automatically starts the charging process, making the whole experience much smoother and more convenient. This service is currently available in over 9,500 High Power Charging stationsincluding some Ionity and Mer stations.

Ease of use and accessibility

To activate the Plug & Charge function, drivers simply need to go into the vehicle’s charging settings and connect it to the Polestar Charge app. The Polestar Charge app offers access to over 800,000 public charging stations across the European continent, as well as the possibility of fast charging by subscription with discounted rates. Thanks to this new feature, not only does charging become more convenient, but also more advantageous for users.

Plug & Charge on Polestar 3

Currently, Plug & Charge is available exclusively on Polestar 3, but the company has announced that the introduction of this feature will also be extended to other Polestar models from 2025. “With Plug & Charge we are offering Polestar 3 customers a premium service that makes charging the car on the road easier, while minimising complications. – explained Lutz Stiegler, CTO of Polestar – This advanced technology will make a real difference to customers’ everyday lives and we are thrilled to be introducing it first on the Polestar 3, with the rest of our range coming soon.”