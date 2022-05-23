Everything is ready for Polestar’s entry into the electric SUV segment. The former Volvo sports division is preparing to market the new one Polestar 3: the brand’s 100% electric crossover will debut next October, and will take the form of a high-performance premium SUV. It will be the second battery-powered model developed completely from scratch by Polestar, which has not repeatedly missed the opportunity to anticipate some details of the new SUV, through the publication of teaser images or the reveal of some specifications.

“We believe our future growth will be further accelerated by our entry into the profitable SUV market later this year, with the world premiere of the highly anticipated Polestar 3 electric SUV in October – announced Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar – This new battery-powered crossover, which will be produced in the United States and China, will stand out among the other offerings in the segment, and will accelerate the growth process of the brand with the aim of entering a new phase ”. The number one of Polestar then confirmed that the new electric SUV will debut in October: it will be built at Volvo’s Charleston plant, South Carolina, along with the next generation XC90. The brand’s range is set to expand further in the following years: the Polestar 4 SUV coupe should arrive in 2023, while the four-door GT Polestar 5 the following year.