They will pass to the fullest nine months since the launch of the new Polestar 3 and that of the Polestar 4. The Geely group automaker has to deal with the development of Volvo’s new SPA2 vehicle architecture which has been delayed due to software problems: it is the platform on which the new Polestar 3 will be born, it is no coincidence that the debut of this latest model has already been postponed by almost a year.

Different segments

The CEO of Polestar, Thomas, announced the “spaced” launch of these two new models directly Ingenlathwho reiterated that there will be no cannibalization of sales in the range of the brand: translated, their aesthetic and segment differences they will be evidentso that one cannot steal registrations from the other.

Different style and prices

Bodywork differences, given that the 3 is similar in size to the Porsche Cayenne and therefore a real SUV while the 4 is a four-door GT but with a slightly raised position, but also price: Polestar’s number one announced that the first price list will start at 85,300 dollars, therefore around 78,000 euros, while the second will start at 60,000 dollars, equal to 55,000 euros.

Tesla in the crosshairs

Looking overseas, especially important to Polestar will be the new 3, the company’s first model to be made in the USA at Volvo’s Charleston, South Carolina plant. It initially won’t enjoy federal EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act due to its retail price, but Polestar has already indicated plans to launch a version of the same SUV single engine in 2024 to make it suitable. “It is clear that we would find ourselves in a completely different situation if we built our vehicles from scratch, but it is not easy – the words of Ingenlath reported by Carscoops – Tesla is the only auto start-up to have achieved significant production scale, but it definitely took a long, long time.”