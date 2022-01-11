2021 was a good year for the brand Polestar, born from a Volvo rib and fully integrated into the galaxy of the Chinese group Geely. The goal for the past year was to get close to 30,000 cars sold, and it was achieved: the company has indeed registered 29,000 vehicles registered, with a year-on-year growth of 185%.

During 2021, Polestar added some markets, going from 10 to 19 and focusing particularly on Europe and Asia-Pacific. In the first half of 2022, the brand will reach Spain, Portugal and Ireland, and later will make its debut in the Middle East, with landing in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Israel. By the end of 2023, this effort should lead to a representation of 30 different markets.

Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive of Polestar, said: “We are reaching our targets: this is truly an exciting time for our brand, with new markets and new models that will support our ambitious growth plan. Thanks to the tireless dedication of Polestar employees around the world, we confidently continue towards another step, namely listing on the stock exchange“. Sales Director Mike Whittington, on the other hand, pointed out, in a note, how Polestar 2 has received very positive reviews, attracting a lot of interest in the brand in general. Both expect further volume growth in 2022.

During 2021, Polestar announced its plans until 2024, with the aim of bringing one car to market per year over the next 36 months. In particular the electric SUV Polestar 3 is expected to be launched in 2022, and will also be the brand’s first vehicle to be produced in the United States. The North American market is a really important market for Polestar, as it will rely heavily on Americans’ desire to switch to electric, based on the respect shown by local motorists for Swedish-powered brands. The car will also count on the technological support of Luminar, Nvidia and Zenseact to offer a premium package that lives up to expectations, with improved driving assistance features.