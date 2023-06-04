YouTube lands on Polestar’s infotainment system. The Swedish company has in fact launched the release of the latest P2.9 over-the-air (OTA) software update for all Polestar 2 currently on the market. To date, it is the fifteenth software update for Polestar 2 since OTA updates began in 2020. It includes much-anticipated improvements and the introduction of the integrated YouTube app*, which will also be installed by default on all new production cars.

Updates

“We know how much our customers look forward to over-the-air updates and I am convinced that this will be well received, with new features and improvements worthy of note – explained Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar – YouTube is great for entertainment while charging, and our updated Range Assistant app offers more accurate forecasts and supports better driving style. The addition of Apple Maps to the Driver Display is one of many major Apple CarPlay updates in Polestar 2.”

On Polestar 2 also other upgrades

Not only YouTube, however, in the latest update. The upgrade includes for example Polestar’s Range Assistant application which now allows drivers to monitor their energy consumption over the previous 20, 40 or 100 km, with real-time information allowing them to modify their driving style to improve performance. ‘efficiency. A revised algorithm for the projected range shown by the app is able to account for environmental variations and other factors affecting efficiency.

Autonomy always under control

It is now possible for the driver to see this actual range figure on the display, rather than the default range projection which refers to the standard certified figures. Apple CarPlay receives extended features in P2.9, including embedding additional phone and media information on the home screen, handling calls via steering wheel buttons, and viewing calls and Apple Maps on the car’s driver display. ‘car.