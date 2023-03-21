A new special edition expands the range of Polestar 2. Named “BST 230”, this limited series of the electric of the Swedish brand focuses more on the details of the performance design. Polestar itself has announced that the production of this special edition of the 2 will be limited to 230 units, as can be seen from the name itself, which will then be destined for the European and North American markets. The cars can already be ordered online on the brand’s official website, while deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of this year.

Internal and external stylistic upgrade

Among the novelties brought by this special series of Polestar 2 stand out the exclusive Nebula green paint and MicroSuede fabric for the seat and steering wheel inserts, made of partially recycled Nubuck fabric. The exterior can also be ordered in Space, a shade of black, with the full-length racing stripe available on both body colours. Instead, confirm them chassis upgrades implemented for the first time on the Polestar 2 BST 270: translated, also available on the BST 230 are the exclusive and specially designed Öhlins two-way adjustable shock absorbers, front support bar, 20% stiffer springs and 21″ black alloy wheels ″ inspired by those of the Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tires specially developed for the BST edition cars.

Record performance

The standard equipment of this special edition of Polestar 2 also includes Plus Pack, Pilot Pack and Performance Pack. The specifications of the powertrain, which combines two electric motors, guaranteeing a total power of 476 HP and a maximum torque of 680 Nm, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 205 km/h. “Limited editions like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in a faster and more creative way”commented Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar.