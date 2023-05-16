If you put your foot down on the gas pedal, you need a good stomach – and plenty of space in front of you: How much future does a Swedish electric car from China that a German designed have?

Powerful: Thanks to all-wheel drive and torque, the Polestar 2 gets through mud and snow better than many SUVs. Image: Marcel Wogram

fLet’s start by name: The car in front of us is called Polestar, like the North Star in English. You have to be very familiar with car brands for this name to mean anything at all. The polar star points north, in this case to Sweden. The name appeared there a few years ago on the racetracks, as lettering on the very fast Volvos: What is the M department for BMW and the in-house tuner AMG for Mercedes, was Polestar for Volvo.

For five years, however, the Swedes have wanted something else with Polestar than scaring the citizens with loud exhaust pipes and lowered bodies: the in-house tuner Polestar has become its own brand for electric cars. So is what we see here just an electric Volvo? It is not that easy.