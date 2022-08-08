Also to Polestar 2 the much feared test bench of the moose test has been touched, to which almost all models are subjected sooner or later in their “life” to evaluate their stability in the execution of sharp turns or during maneuvers carried out to avoid obstacles that may appear suddenly on the road. The electric sedan of the Sino-Swedish brand fared fairly well, and after a series of unsuccessful attempts it completed the path to a input speed of 74 km / h.

The first attempt, made at an entry speed of 81 km / h, ended ruinously: the car hit the external cones already in the first change of direction, and was so external that it was unable to complete even one further step of the route. The second attempt, the valid one, was carried out as mentioned at a speed of 74 km / h, and saw the Polestar branded sedan remain completely within the path with the minimal understeer. km77, which carried out the moose test with Polestar 2, tried two more times to complete the route respectively at 76 km / h and 77 km / h: in both cases, however, the car hit the cones external in the change of direction as in the very first attempt, but managing, unlike that case, to complete the test in a non-disastrous way.

Compared to other rival models, Polestar 2 managed to complete the moose test at the same speed as Mini Countryman SE and BMW iX, and even faster than Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and Volkswagen ID.4. Not only that: the electric sedan of the Sino-Swedish brand failed to beat the sporty Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan Turbo S respectively for 1 km / h and 4 km / h, really minimal gaps that make Polestar 2 a model to keep an eye on on the market.