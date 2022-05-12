Polestar 2 obtained the rating «good»In the last session of assisted driving assessments carried out by Euro NCAP, one of the world’s leading bodies in the field of safety testing. Euro NCAP’s Assisted Driving Assessment is a relatively new and independent initiative organized by this body, which began evaluating driver assistance functions in 2020. In the first test conducted at the end of 2021, Polestar 2 had received «moderate»As a judgment and it was highlighted that an improvement of marginal importance would have been enough to obtain a higher score.

The evaluation received by Polestar 2 in this area has been improved following an over-the-air (OTA) software update which resolved some issues that had been raised by the body during the first test. “Having Volvo Cars’ safety DNA in our cars is a big plus for us at Polestar. In reality, however, the security team had already identified ways to improve some functions of our ADAS when the original assessment was released in 2021.Said Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “And indeed, the P1.8 software update had begun to enter our customers’ cars regardless of the rating, as early as the week following the release of the results. The ability to constantly refine the vehicle, especially by improving its safety credentials, is an essential advantage given by the connectivity of the Polestar 2 and the ability to remotely update this car.“.

The Euro NCAP assisted driving rating is currently a separate activity and is not included in the five stars awarded to Polestar 2 in the overall safety rating. The latter score was awarded in March 2021. Since then it has only been surpassed to a small extent by the much larger and more expensive Mercedes-Benz EQS, another ‘monster’ of technology.