Just when Tesla started rolling out large numbers of Model 3s on boats and people were wondering if there were any alternatives, Polestar came up with the 2. Not a crossover, not a sedan, not quite a hatchback, but something interesting in between. Capable powertrains, familiar controls, some nice Volvo recognizable features sprinkled on top and presto: an EV that everyone will want to have.

That must have been the approach four years ago, and that's how it turned out: the Polestar 2 got off to a flying start. Then the moment to move on to other models took years. We don't fully understand that strategy.

Just like platform mate Volvo (X)C40, the Polestar 2 has recently received a major update. It is now faster, travels further on a charge and basically has rear-wheel drive rather than front-wheel drive. You don't notice much of this, as we experienced before in a version with a single engine.

For this test we have the upper 2 with us: large battery, two motors, Performance Pack. It looks nice with its golden yellow accents, but the overall facelift – you recognize it immediately, because the grille has disappeared – is not progress in our opinion. The previous one tasted better. In addition, someone found it necessary to put stickers with the make and model, battery size (82 kWh) and power in kW (350) behind the front wheels on our test car. Weird.

But what a convincing package this is. The Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor is beautifully put together and the technology shines through its simplicity and ease of use. You can easily give it to your digital grandmother: very simple, clear and easy to operate infotainment while on the road, brilliant voice recognition (based on Google, that's what you get), driving aids that stay off when you want them off and seat and steering wheel heating. who will continue to fire non-stop if you wish – a relief. This is how every modern car should work.

Polestar 2 takes performance seriously

It's very fast in a useful way. Grip is sought and found in an instant, even in the freezing cold in which we drive it. Hunting and overtaking is his game, but due to his silence (no spaceship sounds here) and calming ambiance, these 2 are also good at covering distances. It is quite bony in its chassis, but that may also have been due to the position of the manually adjustable Öhlins dampers. We didn't feel like having frozen fingers for a while.

That's how far you can get with the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor

On our drive from Amsterdam to Paris and back, the Polestar proves to be an ideal companion. In addition to the WLTP value, a realistic range is now also predicted (in our case 350 kilometers, given the cold and highway speeds) and the navigation gives you the choice of handy plug points along the way, including charging times/battery percentages that you can maintain to get the fastest to be at your destination.

In addition to these dikvoormekaarshow the driving assistants are seriously out of place. The adaptive cruise control sometimes brakes unnecessarily and – again, in slippery conditions – we are faced with a wild steering intervention if the blind spot recognition thinks it sees something that is not there. Self-driving cars would be the big thing, right? We still have a long way to go.

Anyway: leave those cyber bungles for what they are and with this Polestar 2 you have an EV that feels sophisticated from front to back. And that for a model that has been around for years. Polestar will finally come with really new stuff in 2024; that can be done, because the bar is high.

Specifications of the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance (2024)

Engine

2 electric motors

476 hp

740 Nm

82 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.2 s

top speed 205 km/h

Consumption (average)

16.8 kWh/100 km

Range (statement)

568 km (WLTP)

Loading times

8 hours at 11 kW

28 min. at 205 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,606×1,985x

1,473 mm (lxwxh)

2,735 mm (wheelbase)

2,105 kg

41 + 407 / 1,097 l (luggage)

Prices

€66,400 (NL)

€67,190 (B)