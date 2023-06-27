It’s time for Polestar 2 to innovate. The Swedish automaker’s 100% electric fastback is updated with the version MY24: improvements envisaged from many points of view, which lead the car to increase its range on a single charge, its efficiency and its performance, and at the same time to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions.

Improved performance

Numbers in hand, the new Polestar 2 can now travel up to 22% further, consume up to 9% less energy and charge up to 34% faster, thanks to the hardware updates which include larger batteries and new motors. In particular, the long-range single engine is now certified up to 654km in the WLTP cycle, while the maximum direct current charging speed reaches 205 kW for versions with a new 82 kWh battery.

Super efficiency

And that’s not all, because the Swedish brand also lets you know that the new engines are more efficient and the switch to rear-wheel drive for the single-engine versions and to rear-bias for the twin-motor version ensures the car has a power delivery that benefits from weight shifting to the driven wheels.

Ingenlath speaks

“We absolutely love the Polestar 2 – it’s such a stylish and fun car to drive – commented Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar – Our engineers they worked hard to integrate important updates that really improve the overall sector, and have made it even better. We are proud to be able to do this without increasing the carbon footprintbut rather reducing it”.