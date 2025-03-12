The residential real estate is stuck a feast in Spain with the foreign citizen – around 93,000 operations in 2024, according to registrars – and begins to shelter new guests. Especially in regard to luxury. British and Germans … They continue to lead the ranking, but Polish, Ukrainian or Czech buyers break into our country with force and, in many areas of the Spanish coast, they are placed among the first nationalities by number of sale. Behind this phenomenon is a emerging middle class and the generation of new rich, but also the need to protect against the possibility of a Russian invasion as already lived in Ukraine. “Everything that is close to the conflict zones,” summarizes the experts of Engel & Völkers.

The Polish buyer emerges a lot, which is already the third nationality that buys more houses in the Costa del Sol8% of the total among the foreign, according to the Mercado España and Andorra 2024-2025 report made by the German real estate company dedicated to the luxury housing, which also puts in the select list of the Czech Republic with 5% of the acquisitions and the third nationality that most appears to Marbella, the most coveted municipal term of the province of the province of Malaga For the ‘Premium’ client.

It also occurs in the Costa Blanca (Alicante) where the multinational places Polish citizens among the “most common”, together with Ukrainians, who also gain strength in locations nearby Benidorm as Finestrat, Villajoyosa and Alfaz del Pi.

Poland also begins to be important for the real estate agencies of luxury in the south of the island of Tenerife (Costa Adeje, La Caleta, the Christians …), which has become the “favorite destination” of foreign buyers such as Russians, Poles, Germans and Belgians, according to Engel & Völkers .

It is striking to see Russia in this list, after disappearing almost completely in the market after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022, when the EU imposed sanctions on citizens with that nationality. The client of this country is the third with the most presence in the luxury market in Barcelona and prevails again in Marbella, where he is the most buys in areas such as Puerto Banús. “The restrictions are only for a few and depends on where they have the capital,” he clarified during the presentation of the report Constanza Maya, Operations Director of Engel & Völkers, who says they are clean operations that previously go through capital laundering control.

Country of contrasts

However, the Engel & Völkers report speaks of a country “of contrasts” Where luxury grows on the Costa del Sol, Baleares Madrid and Barcelona, ​​while young people throw themselves to search in areas of the periphery or in cities “in full expansion”. The forecast of the German multinational is that this year, the main housing buyers in “cities of strong growth”, such as Valencia and Malaga, are the young people under 40. “Housing demand has grown significantly due to population increase and interest in foreign investors, who find in Spain an attractive destination to invest,” said Constanza Maya.

The report is also set in the new construction market, which maintains “sustained” growth both in price and transactions in large capitals such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and on the Costa del Sol, although it moderates the rhythm against previous exercises. “The increase in construction costs, the shortage of urbanizable land in large metropolitan areas, strict environmental regulations, which require investments in sustainability and energy efficiency, as well as the lack of qualified labor in the sector contribute to the uprising price trend,” said José Carlos Pérez, general director of Magnum & Partners of Engel & Völkers.

Gonzalo Bernardos’ forecast

The economist also participated in the presentation Gonzalo Bernardos who predicts for this year a “real estate festival” with figures never seen from the burst of the brick crisis. The expert estimates that there will be 825,000 houses that are sold in 2025, with prices between 12 and 15% above 2024, and a strong demand crisis. «For each unit of offer there are three demanding people. The real estate agent no longer sells homes, the interested parties are bought and many times houses are sold in periods of less than one month and even a week, ”is the radiography that Bernardos has made of the market, in which he ensures that the customer already” does not bargain the price. ” “He is a frustrated buyer because he has lost negotiating several times and is no longer willing to do it.”

The professor of economy of the University of Barcelona He says that the need in Spain for housing is not 600,000 new units as the Bank of Spain says, but ascends 1.5 million due to the reservoir demand since 2008 that derives from the impossibility of young people since then to access the purchase of a floor due to the lack of savings.

Bernardos has assured that, contradictory, this impulse to demand has been facilitated by the Government, because it “has buried” the rental market with its interventions, and many of the houses that are inherited today are placed directly in the sale market when they were previously destined for rent. «In any house it is cheaper to pay the mortgage fee than to pay the lease. In 2024 we had a historical maximum of the rental price in the 52 provincial capitals », the expert has contextualized, who says that there will be a young man’s purchase boom facilitated by the donations of the parents in the autonomous communities where the tribute to these transfers is highly bonus -case of Madrid- and by the loans between relatives.