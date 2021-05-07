The confidence of Polish citizens in the European Union (EU) has reached a record low since the country’s accession to the union in 2004. This was reported on Friday, May 7, by the newspaper Rzeczpospolita with reference to the results of a public opinion poll “Eurobarometer”.

Thus, according to the survey results, 50% of respondents currently trust the EU, 38% of those surveyed, on the contrary, do not trust, and another 12% do not have their own opinion on the issue.

The publication also notes that over the past year, there are 6% more Eurosceptics in Poland than in 2020. This is the largest figure among the EU countries, the newspaper added.

Among the reasons for this attitude are the disputes between Warsaw and Brussels over the state of the Polish economy. According to Eurobarometer, 63% of Polish citizens consider the economic situation in the country to be bad.

In December 2020, European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn told the newspaper The Financial Timesthat the EU is considering the option of excluding Hungary and Poland from the extra-budgetary fund for economic recovery.

In November, the authorities of Hungary and Poland vetoed a new draft budget of the European Union for 2021-2027.

Budapest and Warsaw opposed plans to distribute the EU budget depending on the state’s compliance with the rule of law, as the parties had disagreements with Brussels on the assessment of legal norms.

According to a source of the agency La Libre, vetoing the project will lead to a serious political crisis.