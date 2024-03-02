Immediately history in Bahrain

There are numerous goals that a driver can achieve during his career, and one of these concerns the hat trick. A term that indicates the conquest of pole position, fastest lap and victory during a single race weekend. This is exactly what Max Verstappen managed to do in the Bahrain Grand Prix for the twelfth time in his career, overtaking Jim Clark and -10 from Michael Schumacher's all-time record. Two champions who share another goal achieved in Sakhir by the #1 of Red Bull: that of having achieved the hat trick at the first race of the world championship.

Alberto Ascari and Jim Clark

The first ever to achieve this was Alberto Ascari, when he triumphed in the Argentine Grand Prix 1953 on the Buenos Aires circuit. An entirely Italian triumph, just as the one achieved by was completely British Jim Clark in the 1965 South African Grand Prixwhen he started the hunt for the world title with Lotus, achieved for the second and last time in his career.

Nigel Mansell

Kyalamiwhich was home to the South African GP, ​​also saw another all-English hat trick 32 years ago, more precisely in 1992. On that occasion it was the 'Lion' Nigel Mansell who gave life to what would prove to be a real domination in that season, which ended with his only world championship success.

Michael Schumacher and the other Ferrari fans

To revisit such a feat in the 2000s you need to go back to 2001, with the inaugural race that year in Melbourne. It was precisely on the occasion of Australian Grand Prix that Michael Schumacher completed his hat-trick a year after the first world championship won by the German with Ferrari. In 2007, again in Australiahe succeeded Kimi Raikkonen, also making his debut in Ferrari. More recently, however, Charles Leclercin the latter case in Bahrain in 2022.