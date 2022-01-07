Pole vaulting Mikko Paavola, 23, jumped to Finland’s fourth best ever result

Paavola bent the top score at 565 but was not happy.

Stick jumper Mikko Paavola opened his competition season by winning the cavalry race in Kuortane with his hall record of 565. His own record improved by four cents and Paavola rose to fourth place in the all-time Finnish statistics.

However, the result was not satisfactory.

“The score limit of 581 in the World Cup halls was the only thing that interested me now. The poles and fitness would have been enough for that, but the jump did not stay together, ”Paavola lamented in the press release.

“The intention was for me to jump full from the first race of the winter. That crossing of 565 was such a splash. ”

Women won the competition Silja Andersson, which exceeded exactly four meters.