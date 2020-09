Sweden’s pole vault Armand Duplantis has broken the 26-year-old outdoor world record of Sergey Bubka. Duplantes broke Bubka’s six-meter-14-centimeter record that he had made in July 1994 by jumping six meters 15 cm in the second attempt at the Golden Gala Pietro Mania Meet in Rome.

Duplantis is just 20 years old, but he is still a big name in track and field. The athlete named Mondo is already from the 6.18-meter Indoor World Record that he made in Glasgow in February. The US-born Duplantis equaled Bubka’s 6.14-meter record in his first attempt. Duplantis’ mother is from Sweden so she decided to represent Sweden. He won the silver medal at the World Championship last year.

Armand Duplantis said, ‘I feel like I’m still in the clouds. I am very happy. Everyone kept asking me to break this record. This responsibility had fallen on my shoulders and today I am relieved.