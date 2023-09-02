The most beautiful pole

It took almost a full season to Carlos Sainz to regain a pole position, but the 28-year-old from Spain could hardly have found a better location in which to earn a pole start. The Ferrari public thronged in the stands at Monza exploded as he crossed the finish line, when the #55 was certified by the 13 thousandths of an advantage with which he beat the Red Bull of world champion Max Verstappen. A result wanted and sought after by the Madrid driver, who already demonstrated his splendid adaptation to the SF-23 and the Brianza track from yesterday’s PL1.

Adam’s comment

Sainz’s joy is also that of his track engineer, Riccardo Adami, who had followed Sebastian Vettel in the past and who has been linked to the Spaniard since his first year in the red suit. Briefly interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of qualifying, the Italian engineer complimented his driver, also underlining how even a splendid lap like Sainz’s had a slight margin of improvement.

“Carlos did a great job Adams said. we had decided to stick to our pace. In the second sector he went very fast and could have done better, so there’s always room for improvement“.

Dad’s heart

Sainz’s father was more talkative, Carlos sr.also present in Monza following his son: “I’m happy for Carlos – declared the three-time winner of the Dakar and two-time winner of the WRC world championship – for what has been the result of the work done so far. But we have to stay focused for tomorrow’s race. Taking pole with Ferrari must be something special. The cheering and support of the fans also meant that Ferrari could get to pole, even if at the moment it is not the top car in the world championship. Advice? I can tell him to never give up and always believe in himself, today like every day. I know motorsport: there are so many hard moments and when a day like this comes you have to enjoy it“, he concluded.