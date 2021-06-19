Max Verstappen has achieved pole position in Formula 1 for the second time this season. The Dutch driver was the fastest in qualifying for the French Grand Prix. Verstappen, the leader in the World Cup standings, clocked a lap of 1.29.990 on Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Red Bull driver was therefore more than two tenths faster than Lewis Hamilton, the reigning world champion and rival of Verstappen in the battle for the world title. Verstappen is four points ahead in the World Cup rankings. Two weeks ago, Verstappen raced unthreatened to victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, until he had a blowout five laps before the end. Hamilton failed to take advantage as he braked after the restart and finished outside the points.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s stable mate, will start on Sunday from places 3 and 4. The French GP, which will be held in the south of the country, is the seventh race of this season. Earlier this season, Verstappen took first place on the grid at the Bahrain GP, ​​the opening race. He has won two races so far, in Italy and Monaco. (ANP)