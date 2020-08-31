The Indian Army never comments on the death toll of soldiers from other countries. This picture is being leaked because of growing discontent in the Chinese military. As far as we are concerned, we know about the casualties. Indian defense sources

China is not deterring from betrayal. It has again tried to encroach on East Ladakh in violation of the agreement. The Indian Army said that Chinese soldiers tried to move away from the agreement reached in the areas where there was no need for any movement. The Indian Army stopped the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China from moving forward. Surprisingly, this action was taken by Chinese soldiers when a flag meeting of Brigade Commander Level is being held in Chushul. In such a situation, the question arises that why is China doing this?Chinese soldiersThe answer is found to a large extent by the recent leaked photos on Chinese social media, which are said to be of the tomb of the Chinese soldiers killed during the skirmish in the Galvan valley. Chinese affairs expert M Taylor Fravel has claimed that this picture has been shared on China’s microblogging site Weibo. Taylor has also reported that the tomb seen in the photo named the soldier’s unit as 69316, which appears to be the Tianwendian border defense company in the Chip-Chap valley north of Galvan. It is said that on June 15, more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash with the Indian Army, but China’s communist government did not give any information about the figures to the world.

Under the leadership of President Xi Chinfing, the Chinese military eyeing the lands of neighboring countries began to feel a lot of dissatisfaction about it. It is possible that Chinese troops arrived at the fraternity and increased the movement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Eventually, his companions were killed at the hands of Indian soldiers. Now, when his government cremated the dead bodies of their soldiers instead of respecting the martyrdom of the soldiers, there was bound to be a feeling of discontent and apathy among the Chinese soldiers.

China rises again near Pangong lake, clash between the two armies

On the other hand, the news of insulting the martyrdom of its soldiers in this way has caused a lot of disgrace in the international world of the Chinese government and the army there. In such a situation, there can be no denying that the Chinese Communist Government and the PLA have agreed to increase the activities on LAC to encourage the troops. Keep in mind that China has been hiding the fact that its soldiers were killed in the bloody clash in the month of June in Galvan Valley. He only confessed that he was also harmed but never officially said anything about how many soldiers were killed.



Keep in mind that the tense situation arising since May in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh came to the ground on 15 June in a violent clash. During this period, the Indian soldiers who went to check whether the Chinese soldiers withdrew from the fixed place under the disengagement were attacked with thorny sticks by the Chinese soldiers. In this incident, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred while China did not accept that its soldiers were also injured.