Pole of Fortune: Izvestia’s photo report won a prestigious photo contest
“North Pole” series is recognized among the best works of the Istanbul Photo Awards
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
Izvestia photojournalist Pavel Volkov became a finalist in the Istanbul Photo Awards photography competition with the North Pole series. Volkov’s works can be viewed in the Izvestia photo gallery
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
A series of photographs “North Pole” by Pavel Volkov earned 3rd place and special recognition from the jury in the nomination Story Daily Life
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
In 2022, Pavel went on a two-week expedition to the North Pole on the icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
On board the icebreaker, relics of the Soviet period coexist with modern equipment
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
The ice voyage in 2021 was held as part of the All-Russian educational project “The Icebreaker of Knowledge”
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
A restaurant, a gym, a sauna, a swimming pool, a library and a music salon are equipped on board the nuclear-powered ship.
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
During the trip, Volkov captured many inhabitants of the Arctic in their native environment.
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
Going out on the ice is better armed: polar bears can be dangerous to humans
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
Daredevils plunged into the icy water of the polar seas
Photo: Istanbul Photo Awards/ISVESTIA/Pavel Volkov
The nuclear-powered icebreaker was launched in 1993 and is designed for ice thickness up to 2.8 m.
