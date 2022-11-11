November 11, 2022: it is a date that every Formula 1 lover will hardly forget, especially due to the unexpected result of the qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Brazil. A great and sweet moment of sport made possible by the conquest of the pole position of Kevin Magnussen, on his first career pole start. The Dane, who in this way also gave the first pole to the Haas in Formula 1, however, he did not record the best time on the last lap available before the checkered flag, but jumped ahead of everyone in the standings in another, curious way.

By entering the track first, and thus being the first to make the timed attempt, Magnussen had the opportunity to make the most of the track conditions, obtaining the best provisional time. However, in the moments immediately following, Russell lost control of his Mercedes, ending up in the gravel and forcing Race Direction to temporarily interrupt the session with a Red flag.

Just in those moments, on the Interlagos circuit the intensity of the rain, with the Haas that has begun to hope for the most desired hypothesis: a wet track and the impossibility for all opponents to endanger the potential of Magnussen. With the passing of the minutes, the prayers of the US team were answered, with the increasingly complex conditions of the track that guaranteed the pole position of the Dane even a few minutes early.

ABSOLUTE SCENES !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rM3bRHONJh – Haas F1 Team (@ HaasF1Team) November 11, 2022

At that point in the pits of the Haas team all the joy exploded repressed not only for the spells of the moments before the official pole, but also for all the difficulties experienced by the team, even from a sporting point of view, in recent years. Once certain of the result, Magnussen got out of his car to embrace all the mechanics and men of the team, celebrating a moment that no one, including himself, would ever have imagined having on the eve.