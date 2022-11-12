Kevin Magnussen was the absolute star of Interlagos Friday. The Danish Haas driver has in fact succeeded in the incredible feat of win his first career pole positionmaking the most of the variable weather conditions that affected the entire qualifying session for the San Paolo GP.

Magnussen will therefore start in front of everyone in today’s Sprint Race and will be able to try to bring important points to the cause of his team, competing with the AlphaTauri to try to keep eighth place in the constructors’ standings. Just the reference driver of the Faenza team, Pierre Gasly, was one of the first to celebrate his colleague’s company via social media. The pole of Magnussen was in fact with joy and sympathy from the colleagues of the 30-year-old from Roskilde.

Gasly was certainly the most imaginative in his congratulations to the unexpected Interlagos poleman. The Frenchman has posted one on his social networks photo of Magnussen with a goat to ‘replace’ the face of the Haas pilot. The reference is to the English term to indicate the goat, goat, which is also the acronym used to define the best ever in a discipline (GOAT, Greatest Of All Time). But the future Alpine standard bearer was certainly not the only one to celebrate K-Mag’s result via social media.

Max Verstappen, albeit mocked by a couple of tenths, congratulated Magnussen on his first career pole, as did Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who extended his congratulations to all of Haas. To complete the overview could not be missing Daniel Ricciardowho posted a photo of Magnussen on Instagram with an unmistakable captionand: “Your pole sitter, ladies and gentlemen“.

As today proved, Interlagos is always really special! 🇧🇷 I love being in Brazil and after today’s quali, we’re in a good position for the sprint. Looking forward to racing in front of all these passionate fans 🙌 Congrats @KevinMagnussen on your first pole 👏 pic.twitter.com/8o0m4lL5Rs – Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) November 11, 2022