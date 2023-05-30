Dominant victory

On Sunday, on the Monaco circuit, Max Verstappen was the author of a race like an authentic phenomenon, managing his RB19 perfectly among the narrow streets of the Principality in all track and pressure conditions. From the sun to the rain, from the confusion of the changeable weather to the risk of losing concentration when he was on a solo break, nothing could distract the Red Bull champion from achieving his 39th career victory, the second on the Principality circuit. However, the Hasselt native himself recognized that much of the success came thanks to the incredible pole position conquered on Saturday.

Masterpiece on Saturday

In qualifying, Verstappen painted an authentic masterpiece in his last timed lap of Q3, managing to recover more than two tenths of a gap from Fernando Alonso in the last sector alone. An apparently desperate feat that the Dutchman achieved by exploiting every single millimeter of the track, as evidenced by the several contacts with the circuit walls of which the current leader of the championship standings became the protagonist in the last, very excited, moments of the round.

The analysis of Wurz and de la Rosa

In the latest episode of the official F1 podcast, F1 Nationtwo former pilots such as Pedro de la Rosa (who by the way is Alonso’s ‘teammate’, being brand ambassadors of Aston Martin) e Alexander Wurz they tried to explain concretely how it was possible for Verstappen to give Alonso three tenths of a second in the space of four corners. Both former Circus protagonists underlined how the key point in Verstappen’s comeback was the approach to the slow corner of the rascasse.

Rascasse secret

“I think the point that made the difference, the one where the gap was created, was the Rascasse – commented de la Rosa – Why when Max got into that corner he turned the car really fast. He approached the apex very late, but with a lot of speed. This allowed him to go out with the car in an excellent position”. Wurz agreed with this analysis, also highlighting the low-wear characteristics of the RB19 tires: “The issue of tire temperatures was important. Fernando made a tail at the Rascasse, which looks spectacular but made him lose something. Max had this extra grip and that’s why we saw that delta in the last sector“, he concluded.