Finally Munich

Fernando Alonso been waiting for this weekend since the beginning of the year. Ever since he understood that his Aston Martin, on the narrow and winding streets of the Principality of Monaco, can really represent a real threat to the unbeatable Red Bulls of this start of the season. The first day of free practice confirmed this sensation, with the Asturian finishing in fourth position in PL2, behind Verstappen and the two red single-seaters of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Close challenge

The challenge is therefore very open and minimal gaps: the first four, in the afternoon shift, were included in 220 thousandths. “We’re always there, we’re third and it’s really great – underlined Alonso in front of the microphones of Sky Sport F1 at the end of the day – it will be like this for a while throughout the season. There will be a series of ups and downs for everyone, we will have to try to be consistent, perform well over the various weekends and try to bring home as many points as possible“.

Encouraging signs

However, there are signs that testify to concrete steps forward, although they can only be seen on his single-seater. In fact, in the second free practice, his teammate Lance Stroll was only 11th. “Sometimes we will be faster than Red Bull, other times slower – continued the two-time world champion – but we must always do our best”.

All at stake

Finally, #14, which has been sending messages throughout the week – on social networks and beyond – suggesting di firmly believe in the possibility of a victorymade an appointment for tomorrow: “Today was a good day for us – concluded Alonso – we completed the program with a couple of red flags, but it was the same for everyone. We did a few laps to build confidence with the car, which is important to find rhythm. The car felt good, which is what you can expect here, so I’m happy. Tomorrow everything will be at stake for pole“.