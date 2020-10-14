Polish director Rafal Gawel reports right-wing crimes. He fled to Oslo for fear of persecution in Poland.

WARSAW taz | It is a precedent that could soon set a precedent: Rafal Gawel is the first Pole in 30 years, i.e. since 1989, when political asylum was granted. Just three years ago, the director from the eastern Polish city of Białystok had hoped to make a fresh start in Warsaw at the re-established “Theater of the Three Rivers”. In the night-black cinema, the man in his mid-fifties told how his life was turned upside down by sudden checks by state authorities and investigations by the Białystok-Nord public prosecutor. Only a floor lamp threw a little light on the man with the long head of hair tied back.

But the Białystok public prosecutor did not just open the case against him, but also had the offices of the former Tecza cinema in Warsaw searched and important documents confiscated. A new beginning became impossible. Norway has now granted him political asylum. Gawel can initially stay with his wife and three-year-old daughter for a year – with the option of renewal and subsequent naturalization.

The politically committed director was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 in the first instance for fraud and fraudulent financial gain and was appealed. In January 2019, shortly before the judgment in the second instance, he fled to Oslo and asked for political asylum. Meanwhile, the Białystok Court of Appeal sentenced Gawel in absentia to two years in prison without parole. The judgment is final.

Harmless swastikas

The theater director and founder of the Center for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Behavior has long been a thorn in the side of Poland’s powerful people. Not only that Gawel reported dozens of right-wing extremist crimes to the police and the public prosecutor’s office and addressed homophobia and deeply rooted anti-Semitism in his plays.

In 2013 he also made public how Białystok’s public prosecutors feel about swastika graffiti: According to public prosecutor David Roszkowski, the swastika should not necessarily be seen in the context of National Socialist ideology. In Hinduism, for example, the “swastika is a symbol of luck”. The city and the public prosecutor’s office in Białystok-Nord made negative headlines around the world.

Instead of finally taking up the fight against the brown swamp in the Polish “capital of racism”, as Białystok is called by critics, the public prosecutor’s office began investigating Gawel, the “dirtier”, blocked his bank accounts, had controls carried out again and again and files were requisitioned , later also court files, so that Gawel no longer has any original documents with which he could prove his innocence.

“Thank goodness I have a habit of taking photos of important documents,” Gawel confessed. Gawel wants to take Poland to the European Court of Human Rights. The lawsuit has already been accepted.