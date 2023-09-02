Happy Saturday

Saturday’s mantra is always the same, the one you score points for “they do it on sundays”. However, the Monza qualifying cannot fail to give a huge smile to Ferrari and its fans. After so much bitterness, one has arrived special pole positionsigned by the driver who more than anyone had already shone in free practice: Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard earned his first start at the pole of 2023 in the race most felt by all the Cavallino fans, also giving the team principal Frederic Vasseur a moment of joy in the midst of the many difficulties of this season.

“This was a great qualifying – the number one of the Ferrari wall admitted to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – we had already had a good Friday in free practice, we did a good job and so far we have done everything right. Obviously Sunday is always the most important day, but we have to take this pole as a milestone.” Vasseur said. The hope is that, regardless of the possibility of winning the GP tomorrow with Sainz or even with Leclerc, third on the grid, this day could represent a real turning point in the Maranello season.

“The race will be another story – Vasseur wisely warned – but this is a great feeling for everyone. During the lap everything went well, it was a great battle between Carlos, Max and Charles in all sessions, from Q1 to Q3. Carlos put in an outstanding lap in the last attempt. Overall it was a good day for us”. The French manager could not avoid searching for explanations regarding such ‘dancer’ performances by Ferrari, disappointing at Zandvoort and very perky at Monza. “They are two totally different tracks, with a different load level Vasseur recalled. and the performance derives from the characteristics of the car“.

“Here McLaren is struggling more – noted the former Sauber boss – while in Zandvoort they fared better. We are in such a small group that a specific feature of a car can make a huge difference in qualifying. We have to be better and perform everywhere and it will be our next step“. Finally Vasseur ‘cashed’ the idea of ​​the trail gameexplaining that he deliberately didn’t come up with complicated tactics during all of qualifying: “I am convinced that the wake is not a good idea – he concluded – the machine was born from a project to exploit its full potential without the wake“.