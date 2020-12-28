The year ends with a new attack on the unemployed. In the finance bill adopted last Thursday, article 73 bis gives a right of communication to Pôle emploi agents. The latter, who until now could not have access to the personal data of the unemployed from credit organizations or telephone operators, are now authorized to consult them, like the controllers of the family allowance fund (CAF) or health insurance. Pierre Garnodier, general secretary of the unemployed CGT, is appalled: “This is part of the measures against “Social fraud e ”Demanded for years by the Court of Auditors. It’s dramatic. “

Pôle emploi already did not lack the means to suppress the precarious. Joëlle, 51, knows something about it. With RSA since 2004 following the closure of his business in a village 35 km from Châteauroux (Indre), the sky fell on his head on October 28. Controlled for the first time in her life by the former ANPE, she was struck off for insufficient job search acts. Information sent by Pôle emploi to the departmental council, which finances and distributes the allowance (the payment can also be made by CAF – Editor’s note), which decided to reduce its amount by 80% the following month. “I have received 100 euros since November 29. It’s been three years since I worked at all because I no longer have a car. The nearest town is ten kilometers away », she explains. Caught in a vice, without any follow-up, Joëlle does not even dare to re-register. However, the resumption of his RSA depends on it. “I have to certify that I am available from Pôle Emploi, but I cannot afford a vehicle for 497 euros per month! I tried to ask for help but am not entitled to anything. In the department, they advised me to make a loan with Sofinco. At the moment I still have some money, I don’t know what to do. “

Since the end of the radiation freeze during the first confinement, the public establishment has made it a point of honor to resume the sanctions and exclusions. In the third quarter of 2020, write-offs for administrative reasons jumped by 835.7% (partly due to the application of suspended decisions but also for 24.9% to updating errors, according to Dares, a statistical institute of the Ministry of Job). If for this second confinement, only refusals to take a job “in tension” could be penalized, the steamroller seems to have continued as if nothing had happened. For Guillaume Bourdic, elected CGT to the central CSE of Pôle emploi, “They are clearly trying to catch up with radiation targets which they have not been able to achieve when the vacancies available have never been so low.”

Last spring, the CAF also pledged to let RSA holders breathe. Short-term respite for Christine, 61, who lives in the Meuse: “My benefit was suspended again this fall because I was asked for a tax exemption that I had never received, she sighs. In September, I received 400 euros instead of 900 when I still have two dependent children. I did not touch anything in October. Fortunately, I have a vegetable garden and an accommodating owner. “ Since 2016, it has undergone at least one situation check per year. A coping that she attributes to her activism against the Bure nuclear waste landfill site: “Each time, you have to go over the whole file: provide the rental agreement, the divorce papers… It’s abusive and intrusive. We always have the impression of being caught at fault. ”