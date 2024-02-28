Pole dancing | This is how Kerava defended the illegal purchase of canes for residents

“We made a favorable contract with the welfare area,” explained Tiina Larsson.

Keravan A new twist happened to Keppijuppavyhti on Tuesday, when the branch manager made the acquisition decision Tiina Larsson connected the funding of pole dancing to holiday activities for disabled children.

At the mayor's residence bridge, Larsson was asked if the cost of the acquisition, 108,382 euros, was out of the money for teaching, mainly focused music teaching. Larsson reasoned that this had not happened because the pole vaulting money came from elsewhere.

“We made a comprehensive and good agreement with the Vantaa-Kerava welfare area for holiday activities for disabled children. We received income that was not included in our house estimate,” Larsson answered at the public meeting.

Later in an interview with HS, Larsson clarifies that when the welfare areas were started, it was decided that Vantaa-Kerava would organize holiday activities for disabled children. The welfare area paid the city for this.

“The contract with the welfare area covers the costs arising from organizing the activity,” Larsson said.

It also confirms the matter branch director of adult social work and disability services Kirsi Alväpelto From the Vantaa-Kerava welfare area.

He however, wouldn't call the deal a bargain.

The welfare area paid Kerava 371,000 euros for this activity last year.

“This is money that cannot be funded by the state. We pay for it out of our own pocket. I wouldn't describe the contract as cheap, because the financing covers the operating costs.”

Business director Tiina Larsson justified the pole vault purchase for an hour at a public meeting on Tuesday.

Over here by Kerava, it has been suspected that the funding for keppijumpa may have been obtained by reducing the emphasis on music teaching.

After the procurement decisions regarding pole dancing, the Kerava city government decided last June, contrary to the board's proposal, that the lessons that exceed the allotted time will be eliminated from the emphasis on music education at the Sompio school.

The decision has caused a lot of controversy.

Larsson has previously denied the connection in an interview with HS and again at Tuesday's residents' meeting. He has emphasized the change in the number of students related to the qualification of tuition fees at Sompio school.

At the residents' meeting on Tuesday, we not only discussed the purchase of a pole vault, but also tried it in practice.

At the residents' meeting on Tuesday, we not only discussed the purchase of a pole vault, but also tried it in practice.

The main message was about the health effects of pole dancing.

In the questions from the audience, it appeared and Larsson confirmed that the health effects of the original pilot study were studied by an entrepreneur Matti Vestmanfrom whom the gym supplies and instructional videos were later ordered.

Larsson admitted that the decrease in staff absences due to musculoskeletal disorders cannot be unequivocally attributed to the stick gym.

In Asukasilla, the recent decision of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority was characterized as Guiding. Larsson considered that he relied on the city's own procurement unit's interpretation of the Procurement Act.

“The Competition Authority came to a different interpretation,” Larsson said.

Mayor of Kerava Kirsi Rontu said he took responsibility for the incident. After the event, he specified to HS that he would direct possible changes in the city's operating methods.

Guidance is expected when the city's internal inspection is completed at the beginning of March.