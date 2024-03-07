Pole dancing | The branch manager who purchased gym sticks for Kerava moves to other positions

Last summer, Larsson made a procurement decision to buy, among other things, pole vaulting poles and their storage bags from the same entrepreneur.

Keravan director of education and teaching Tiina Larsson moves to other positions due to the media frenzy caused by the purchase of gymnastic sticks, tells The city of Kerava.

According to a press release from the city of Kerava, Larsson's duties will change and he will move under the mayor to become the director of information management.

Larsson made a procurement decision last summer to buy, among other things, pole vaulting poles and their storage bags from the same entrepreneur. The procurements were made with two separate decisions, and they were not tendered.

The value of the purchases was more than 108,000 euros, which exceeds the 60,000 euro limit required for bidding.

The police said at the end of February that they would reassess whether there is a reason to launch a preliminary investigation into the purchases of gym sticks.

Keravan according to the press release, the change in Larsson's duties will take effect immediately. The director of early childhood education takes over the tasks of the director of education and teaching Hannele Koskinen.