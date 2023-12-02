Pole dancing | Kerava’s politicians were left in the dark about the price of the cane purchases: “They were such a waste”

The politicians heard a presentation about the experiences of the pilot schools of pole dancing, but they did not realize that a city-financed project was coming.

Keravan the members of the board of education did not receive information about the costs of the school children’s pole vault before the purchase.

Procurement decisions for pole vaulting props and video control were made by the branch manager Tiina Larsson last June as office holder decisions.

The total amount of the purchases rose to more than 100,000 euros, which means that it should have been tendered. However, the procurements were split into separate purchases, so there was no need to hold a tender.

The costs of the props for stick dancing were a good 48,000 euros, and the three-year service contract for the use of video control costs the city a little less than 60,000 euros.

Chairman of the board Tommi Lemmela (ps) and vice president Juhani Lohikoski (left) confirm that the total costs were not discussed at the Board of Education meetings, even though jumpa’s pilot experiences were otherwise presented.

Politicians they received verbal information about the sums of money only afterwards, says Lohikoski.

“Those were throws like that in a completely different situation. These sums were not told to the board.”

Lohikoski emphasizes that the board focuses on making strategic decisions, and operational activities such as procurement in this case proceed as the work of office holders.

Decisions made by office holders are brought to the board’s meetings for information in large folders, from which trustees can examine them if they wish.

Lohikoski checked from the materials of the meeting on the last day of August, which opened the autumn term, whether the procurement decisions of the branch manager had been brought to the board’s attention.

They were not mentioned at all in the list of legality monitoring of the decisions of office holders. Decisions by office holders can be found on the city’s website.

Lemmela emphasizes that procurements made as official decisions must take place within the industry’s budget framework.

“We have been introduced to pole dancing, but the board only marked the introduction as information. It wasn’t even presented to us as a project, but we were told about the experiences of the pilot schools,” says Lemmelä.

Keravan money has been tight in schools even before the purchase of pole vaulters, reminds Lemmelä.

In his opinion, opportunities for leisure time exercise should have been explored in other ways as well: perhaps the gym could have been implemented as an own activity, and not necessarily ordered from an outside company, even though the activity itself is meritorious.

Lohikoski says that Kerava’s operations have generally been considered good.

“But the operation and its budget should be transparently displayed. We have tried to increase the budget funds for education and teaching, and we have partially succeeded in doing so. In budget negotiations, things are agreed on at such a general level that afterwards we hear that savings have had to be made within the industry. The extra money hasn’t gone where we thought it would.”

The city government participates in the board of education meetings as a representative Marja Suomela (cook). He too has received an introduction to the experiences of pole vaulting.

“The destination is really good, because children’s immobility is a common problem. If I understand correctly, the results have been good. The company has also taken under its wings children whose families could not afford to exercise.”

Suomela has only represented the city government in the board until the fall, so he does not go to assess whether the price and quality ratio of the procurement is correct.

Suomela expects that there will be a more detailed explanation of the activities for the politicians.