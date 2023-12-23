Pole dancing | Kerava's pole vaulting business is expanding – The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority became interested in acquisitions already in the fall

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority started investigating Kerava's pole vault purchases already in the fall. Iltalehti reported on Thursday that pole vaulting contracts were already made in 2019.

Competitive- and the Consumer Agency is currently investigating the latest procurement decisions related to the pole vaulting of Kerava schools, which HS reported on at the beginning of December.

A group of politicians made an investigation request to the agency after HS reported on the acquisitions.

Research manager of procurement supervision at the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Elisa Haatainen however, says now that the agency had already started in September to investigate the June purchases of pole vaulting poles and the welfare service package on its own initiative.

The city of Kerava has paid more than 100,000 euros to two companies whose background is a locally active sports activity Matti Vestman.

Head of Education and Training Tiina Larsson ordered 4,175 pole vaulting poles and 167 storage bags for a total price of 48,430 euros from Kyykkyliike oy., managed by Vestman, in mid-June. He also signed a three-year service contract worth 59,952 euros for video guidance for schools, which was delivered by Vestman's other company Liikuntapalvelu Keppi & Porkkana oy.

The total value of the whole exceeds the national threshold of 60,000 euros in the Procurement Act requiring tendering, but when examined separately, the procurement values ​​of the goods and the service contract fell below the tendering threshold of the Procurement Act.

Evening newspaper said on Thursdaythat Kerava had made pole vault purchases already in 2019. So far, the public has only talked about the purchases made this year.

However, according to Haatainen, the Competition and Consumer Agency does not have the temporal authority to intervene in procurements made in 2019.

According to Iltalehti, the previous purchase was also ordered without tendering from entrepreneur Matti Vestman's company. This time it was Vestman's third company, Mast Markkinointi oy. According to the procurement decision, the price without value added tax would be a maximum of 50,900 euros. However, according to Iltalehti, the invoices were paid for more than 65,000 euros.

The decision to procure without a tender was made by the mayor Kirsi Rontu. Rontu says in an interview with Iltalehti that the contract was not tendered because it was a pilot, i.e. a development project. Along with other purchases, group exercise guidance was purchased from Vestman for the city's management team.

Matti Vestman told HS in an interview earlier in December that pole dancing has also inspired the public sector outside of Kerava. According to him, gymnastic sticks have been ordered for many schools in Järvenpää, Sipo, Kirkkonummi, Hyvinkää, Espoo and Helsinki.

Iltalehti sent requests for information about purchase invoices and procurement decisions to the registries of the aforementioned municipalities. According to them, the municipalities have not ordered pole vaulting equipment or services from companies connected to Vestman, even though pole vaulting had been in trial use.