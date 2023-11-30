Pole dancing | An attention-grabbing use of money at Kerava emerged from behind the jumping shop: “Design” bags were bought to store the poles

Kerava acquired the pole vaulting program without competition from a local company.

Keravan the purchases made for the pole dance started in schools this year have sparked a discussion locally.

The city has paid more than 100,000 euros to two companies whose background is a locally active sports activity Matti Vestman. Vestman has established one of the three Tempaus Arenas in Kerava.

Head of Education and Training Tiina Larsson decided in mid-June to order 4,175 pole vaulting poles at a price of 6.80 euros each from Liikuntakyykky oy, managed by Vestman. The total price of the acquisition was 28,390 euros. Wooden brush handles, which are often used in pole dancing, can also be purchased individually at a hardware store for less than two euros per piece.

In addition to this, on the same day, June 15, Larsson decided to buy 167 storage bags for sticks from the same company. One “design” bag designed for sticks cost 120 euros, so their total price was 20,040 euros. The stick storage bags are sewn on the upper floor of the Kerava Tempaus-Areena.

Jumping poles are stored in customized pole bags, unit price 120 euros.

Sports equipment the acquisition cost Kerava a total of 48,430 euros.

The next day, June 16, with a separate procurement decision, Larsson signed a three-year service contract for 59,952 euros, where the schools could use a video program for pole dancing. The company that delivered the exercise program, Liikuntapalvelu Keppi & Porkkana oy, has Vestman behind it.

The total value of the whole exceeds the national threshold of the Procurement Act, which is 60,000 euros.

When considered separately, however, the purchase values ​​of the goods and the service contract fall just below the tendering threshold.

Why wasn’t the procurement of canes even tendered, branch manager Tiina Larsson? For example, you can get 140-centimeter wooden sticks from a hardware store for less than two euros each?

“Because the canes are not brush handles, but are customized for children of different sizes and ages. It’s a completely different matter whether you take a rake handle or a custom stick.”

According to Larsson, a survey of their prices and availability has been made in Kepei.

“Similar canes, made of wood and sized for students of different sizes, especially intended for pole vaulting, were not widely available. The procurement volume has been so large that it has been difficult to find suppliers.”

HS told in October, that the gymnastic sticks were made of beech in Ukraine. This is not mentioned in the procurement decision. Is the high price of the sticks partially explained by the fact that Kerava has wanted to support Ukraine?

“Why would it even have appeared in the procurement decision?”

“Kerava has publicly supported Ukraine a lot. Old school supplies that have been removed from their own use have been transported there and two trucks have been donated. I don’t see any problem here, whether it is ordered from China or Ukraine or who is supported and who is not. A procurement decision has been made for 4,175 sticks. It’s a shame that you’re digging this kind of thing.”

On June 19, the city council decided, contrary to the board of education’s decision, that the lessons that exceed the hourly division will be removed from the emphasized music teaching at Sompio school. You had already made a decision on June 16, with which 26,000 euros were deducted from the tuition fees of the Sompio school, which is roughly the amount of buying a cane. Was the decision related to cane procurement?

“This appropriation transfer was not at all related to music teaching resources. With us, the financial manager prepares the financial decisions of the branch and, according to the decisions, transfers the funds when the number of students changes. (With grant transfers) we want to be fair to schools. If the number of students in schools changes, the money goes with the students.”

