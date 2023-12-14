Pole dance | Oona Kivelä doesn't even know how to work for others: “It's liberating to make your own money”

Finnish pole dancing is personified by Oona Kivelä. The five-time world champion has been his own biggest sponsor. He has presented the sport in the media and stood up for pole dancing when there was a need. He has also brought together the toughest players in the sport.

“Games somewhere? Absolutely insane!” Oona Kivelä thought when the first international pole art pole dance competitions were organized in Helsinki in restaurant Kaisaniemi in 2009.

A couple of weeks ago, Kivelä ended her competitive career in Jyväskylä's Hipposhall with the fifth World Pole Dance gold.

For the first time, Kivelä tried pole dancing in the United States 15 years ago. Soon after, a pole dancing hall opened near his workplace in Helsinki's Kamppi. Kivelä was then the new entrepreneur of Kuntoklubi Gym for children and young people.

“I had just started as an entrepreneur, I was in a terrible hurry all the time, but I always ran to pole dance training during my lunch break.”

Kivelä has a background in gymnastics. He feels that the pole was just a new, more artistic mount for him. When enthusiasm ignited, Kivelä decided to get a pole for his own gym as well.

“I trained before work and after work, i.e. early in the morning and late at night. Pole dancing was a lifeline in the midst of entrepreneurship.”

Entrepreneurship has Kivelä in his blood, both of his parents are entrepreneurs. Kivelä doesn't even know how to do work for others. Kivelä runs the Wonder Club pole dance studio and coaches in the sport. He is also responsible for the pole dancing national team coaching.

Kivelä has been his own biggest sponsor, and he has also not enjoyed the sports grants from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

“Is sponsorship a bit old-fashioned? It's quite a foreign idea to me, since I've never been in circles where the only chance to do a sport would be based on that.”

However, Kivelä states that he also does not train in such amounts as, for example, he should train at the World Championship level of balance beam gymnastics. It enables both work and training.

“It's liberating to represent only yourself and make your own money. “

“ “No harassment, no painting or any slander, nothing.”

Pole dancing Kivelä has been featured in traditional media, Fitness diaries reality and Instagram. Kivelä likes to do some dance, because in her opinion, pole dancing is “the most delicious dance in the world”. And the boyfriend is a cameraman, so material is easily created.

In some cases, Kivelä wants to represent himself.

“Why would I advertise other people's services when I can advertise my own?”

The pole dancer has avoided Some's unpleasant mild phenomena.

“No harassment, no painting or any bullying, nothing. I don't know why, but I'm very confident and I don't need to bring up things that divide the gang. Maybe that plays a part,” Kivelä speculates.

Last this summer Kivelä turned 40 years old. He describes himself as a well-balanced forty-year-old, “from whom you can't get anything raflaava”. But during his career, he has also caused a stir in sports circles.

In the year 2015 he publicly wondered why pole dancing and his world championships were not considered in the invitation to the Sports Gala.

“The answer was so funny at the time, it was stated that there is no room for the World Cup winners of all sports at the gala. Then I thought, do we really have that many world champions in Finland? So what are those silver and bronze medalists doing there.”

The following year, the invitation to the Sports Gala came, and at the same time a few other sports were taken into consideration.

“There were trick-or-treaters and fitness athletes, eyes were opened to other than the traditional sports.”

Five it has not occurred to Kivelä to invite the pole dancing World Championship gold to Linna's party, but she hasn't expected it either. She has been doing pole dancing for the love of the sport and feels that her achievements have been proud of and noted.

“I have problems with patriotism. I am patriotic, but I don't feel the need to identify with, for example, nationality or gender. I only represent myself and what I do.”

“ “I've been a lively girl, I haven't given up.”

Oona Kivelä enjoys the artistry of pole dancing.

For years staying on top of the times has not been easy. Kivelä has had back problems, the spinous bone of the leg is broken and the clavicle is torn from the ribcage. There have been moments when no one other than Kivelä has believed in the continuation of the career.

Years 2019–2021 Kivelä suffered from constant injuries, but decided to end his career in a major.

“I've been a lively girl, I haven't given up. I don't know anyone else who has had such a long career in pole dancing at such a hard level.”

Kivelä's father has been a strong supporter of the pole dancer, but his faith has also been tested. Karri Kivelä is a windsurfing world champion, a big fan of his daughter and a trustee of the pole dancing team.

“Whenever the faija says it won't work, I know it will work. He has been saying the same thing since 2015. Although there is sarcasm in it, he hopes that it will be repealed.”

See also Gas hob: Fed off cold Father Karri Kivelä encouraged his daughter in the last World Championships with his own unique style. Photo: Tuomo Ojala.

The only one as a child, Kivelä has always experienced loneliness. During training, he got tired of the feeling and slowly started to gather other tough experts around him. Kivelä's home has a bar and a mattress always ready for guests. Many experts in the sport have moved to Helsinki inspired by Kivelä.

“The first successful matchmaking was when my boyfriend moved here from Oulu. Six years ago, I was in Oulu running a workshop and spent the night with a guy I knew from pole dancing. Oscar was his roommate.”

A group of seven young people has formed around Kivelä, whom Kivelä and her boyfriend have helped to move forward in life and work. One of the faded ones is a Russian former child star and Kivelä's current coaching partner Olga Trifonova.

Twosome met for the first time in the back room of a pole dance event in Helsinki, when Trifonova was 9 years old. Since then, Kivelä went to Russia to hold workshops and Trifonova sometimes went to Helsinki to train with Kivelä.

“Olga was my long-term rival, a tough Russian child product. He comes from a culture where training is done through compulsion and suffering. I felt a sense of responsibility when I watched it from the sidelines.”

So Kivelä attracted Trifonova to work in Helsinki a couple of years ago.

“I said come to Finland, this is a better place to live and you have a future in this field.”

“ “Running away doesn't solve anything in the end.”

Oona Kivelä got a colleague from the Russian former child star when Olga Trifonova accepted her job offer. Photo: Oskari Ranta.

The conversation after drifting into Trifonova, it is worth listening to him himself. Trifonova, who lives nearby, soon appears at Kivelä's place. He examines the fridge, makes a sandwich and sits down.

The former child star tells how until she was 16, she was always learning something wonderful and new that the coach had invented for the games. The pressure to succeed and impress others became heavy.

“I was burnt out, I had to learn to know myself better. I stopped competing, but the teaching jobs brought me back to the sport I love.”

Kivelä has encouraged the 21-year-old Trifonova to return to the competition stages. The return is planned for a year later. It's exciting, but now it's time to prepare for the competition without buttermilk diets or fear of others' expectations.

“I have learned a lot of new things, the goal is a healthy approach to the competition. I want to express myself and measure my skills. Because running away doesn't solve anything in the end,” says Trifonova.

Sports career has been an exploration for Kivelä into the secrets of his own body and mind. That's why he would like Trifonova to get an even more wholesome experience from the competition stages. The desire to help is probably learned from home.

“I see a lot of the same desire to take care, help and organize in my Father.”

Age has brought a lot of good things to sports. At the age of 40, Kivelä is in good shape, loves routines and is smarter, more reasonable and more balanced than 20 years ago. That's why he now likes to guide his younger ones.

The only thing that hasn't gotten easier over the years is competing.

“My life has been so balanced and happy in recent years that I have needed to compete to maintain resilience.”

“ “Suffering is part of life, on the other side of it is great relief.”

Oona Kivelä has received a Leijona painting from her friend as a gift, it exudes a warm hardness that she also has.

Career during this period, Kivelä has experienced many kinds of emotions, pain and suffering. Meeting them is important, otherwise life loses its meaning.

“Suffering is a part of life, on the other side of it is great relief. Modern man tries to avoid suffering, even though there are great educational things in those moments. If you are against it, there may be problems. When you face and surrender to suffering, you heal, you learn and you get to the meadow.”

In these respects, the racing career is packaged in a major, but the work on the sport continues. In the future, Kivelä would like to establish a top pole dancing center where people from all over the world would come.

“A coaching oasis, where there would be opportunities for a hard class pole dancing hobby. Then I won't need anything anymore, I'll live there until I'm 100 years old!”

There must always be some process going on on the stone. If he doesn't win the competition or finish his project, he feels painful and anxious. When the competition is won or the project is taken care of, a new process is needed.

Now that his racing career is over, he would like to get away from this, try to be happy without the process. At the same time, he wonders if he would make a comeback at the age of 60? That would be quite unique.

Oona Kivelä dreams of an internationally significant coaching center,

