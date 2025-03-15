The McLaren pilots, the British Lando Norris and the Australian Oscar Piestri, made it clear today that they are ready to assault, from the first race of the season that will be held tomorrow in Melbourne, the throne defended by the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) for the last four years.

Norris not only made sure to leave from the ‘pole’ this Sunday but did it by marking the best time in the three phases of the qualifying session that was held today in the Albert Park circuit. In the third (Q3) he managed to leave the chrono in a minute, 15 seconds and 96 thousandths.

And, only 8 hundredths behind him, someone for whom the success harvested this Saturday will have a more than special flavor: not in vain, Piastri was born 23 years ago precisely in Melbourne. Proof of this is that, when he advanced Verstappen in the final moments of the Q3, the stands became absolutely crazy.

British Lando Norris behind the wheel of the McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on the track during the classification prior to the Australian Grand Prix of F1 Clive Rose / Getty

For Verstappen, ‘Poleman’ in Australia last year, the weekend seems to improve after a hesitant start: the current world champion acknowledged that Red Bull were not yet “the fastest” and left doubts in some free ones in which he seemed to fight at times against his car.

However, after the last adjustments, the Dutchman today seemed another, beating the record several times in the first and second sector, although unable to score it, a third party that seems key in a circuit where the wear of the pneumatics will have to be monitored, with the softest range of Pirelli as a selection.

Surprises from Q1

The day on Saturday began with surprises: in the first qualifying round (Q1) two dried team pilots fell, the New Zealand Liam Lawson (Red Bull) and the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes).

Verstappen’s partner made several mistakes on his paths, leaving the gravel, the curb and then to the grass. However, he wanted to subtract importance: “I think, despite this, today we have taken a step forward with the car.”



Lando Norris de McLaren celebrates his pole Mark Peterson / Reuters

In the case of the very young Antonelli, Toto Wolff’s bet for this season, not only could he roll at the expected rhythm but suffered damage to the keel due to the gravel in a piano, causing his vehicle to be releasing sparks on the asphalt: “Without those damages, the classification would have been different.”

It also fell into the Q1 another of the rookies, the British Oliver Bearman (Haas), who is suffering a real nightmare in his first weekend in the competition: injured in the first free, he could not participate in the seconds and retired shortly after the third parties. And today he could not even mark any time after suffering problems with the gearbox.

In the next session, the great disappointment was that of the double Spanish world champion Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): after overcoming in the Q1 all the brands of the free and ending in fifth position, in the second round (Q2) he touched the background against the curve in the tenth curve and went to garages to review his car. Finally, he was not able to sneak in the top 10.



The two McLaren pilots, position, in the Mark Thompson / Getty

His compatriot Carlos Sainz (Williams) also suffered that same mishap, who did put in Q3 but was the worst classified in that round.

Ferrari, in the fourth line

Those who will not be especially happy will be the two headlines of Ferrari, the Monegasco Charles Leclerc and the British Lewis Hamilton, who will depart from the 7th and 8th position tomorrow, respectively.

Neither the first, which had been the fastest in the seconds free, nor the second, the center of all eyes before their debut with the most laureate team in history, were up to it. They will have ahead of the surprising Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls, 5th), as well as the British George Russell (Mercedes, 4th) and the Thai Alexander Albon (Williams, 6th).

In fact, Hamilton caused a yellow flag almost at the close of the Q2 after making a spinning spot in the eleventh curve, the same segment in which he showed problems in the drawing during the final session. The English complained during the free problems with his vehicle, while his teammate warned today precisely the opposite.

The great race will be held tomorrow, Sunday, at 15.00 local time (04.00 GMT) in the Albert Park circuit, 578 -meter track that presents 14 curves and which will be given 58 laps to complete 306 kilometers. Uncertainty still gravitates about the preparation for competition for the threat of rain.

Alonso falls into Q2 but trusts the “good base”

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who fell today eliminated in the second qualifying round (Q2) of the Australian Grand Prix, said see “a good base” although other cars are “faster” and that there are still areas in which to “improve”.

“Are there faster cars? Sure. Do we have to improve? Sure. But we have a good base, ”said the two -time world champion in statements to Dazn after the classification, which won the twelfth position on the Sunday grill.



The Aston Martin by Fernando Alonso during the classification of the Australian Grand Prix Scott Barbour / AP-LaPresse

This, said the Asturian, places the objective in “trying to add points”: “We leave 12th, we are two positions of the target, (we hope) at least take some point.”

Alonso blamed his elimination in Q2 to the “mistake” he made in curve 10, when he touched “a tad” the curb: “The truth is that I had some damage to the ground. In Q2 the car was surely not 100 %. ”

And it is that the difference with the Q1 was remarkable: “We have seen that the car was fast in the first session; We were two tenths of the former. ”



The row to get out of boxes during the classification prior to the F1 Australian Grand Prix in the Albert Park circuit Mark Thompson / Getty

In any case, Alonso confessed “happy” to mark the first chrono of the year after winter tests: “You never know where the car is going to be, how competitive we could be. (…) You always go to the chrono with illusion that everything goes well, but a little blind. ”

The veteran driver also referred to the threat that the rain marks the race tomorrow: “If the rain comes, it will be a complicated race because here in Melbourne the straight are not very straight, there is always a little curve. Visibility will be very low, but well, they are the same conditions for all. ”

First appointment of the championship

Melbourne’s appointment is the first of the World Formula 1 championship in 2025, and precedes the Chinese Grand Prix, the first competition with the FINT format of the year, which will be held between the next days 21 and 23. The Great race will be held tomorrow, Sunday, at 15.00 local time (04.00 GMT) in the Albert Park circuit, track of 5,278 meters that presents 14 curves already 58 laps to complete 306 kilometers.