The spiral that has been enveloping him, for a few races onwards, doesn’t seem to stop: even in Montmelò a very difficult weekend is expected for Tony Arbolino. In fact, the Kalex Vds driver will start only 20th in the Catalunya GP, rejected in Q1 where he does not go beyond the 6th time. Not a good premise for Tony, who is second in the World Championship 12 points behind Pedro Acosta who, however, does not take full advantage of the favorable situation, given that he will only start from the third row with the 9th fastest time.