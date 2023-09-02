In Catalonia the pole goes to the British from Gasgas who precedes Canet and Ogura. The leader of the World Championship is on the third row, while the Italian from VDS does not pass Q1 and is twentieth. For Vietti 15th time
The spiral that has been enveloping him, for a few races onwards, doesn’t seem to stop: even in Montmelò a very difficult weekend is expected for Tony Arbolino. In fact, the Kalex Vds driver will start only 20th in the Catalunya GP, rejected in Q1 where he does not go beyond the 6th time. Not a good premise for Tony, who is second in the World Championship 12 points behind Pedro Acosta who, however, does not take full advantage of the favorable situation, given that he will only start from the third row with the 9th fastest time.
smiles dixon
—
Jake Dixon therefore takes pole in Catalonia: the British from GasGas hits the time of 1:44.089 and precedes Aron Canet (+0.095) and Ai Ogura (+0.125) in first position. Second row for Manuel Gonzalez (+0.126), Albert Arenas (+0.181) and Fermin Aldeguer (+0.187), while completing the top-10 Alonso Lopez, Sergio Garcia, as mentioned Acosta and Barry Baltus. The best of the Italians is Celestino Vietti: the winner of the Austrian GP however does not go beyond the 15th time: an uphill race awaits him too.
#Pole #Dixon #Montmelò #Acosta #starts #9th #Arbolino #badly #hes #20th
Leave a Reply