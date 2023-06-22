Pold GasteloHe is a Peruvian actor with extensive experience in the performing arts, film and television. If there is something that characterizes him, according to his own description, it is the versatility that he has to blend in with any character he has to play. From a very young age, the artist was clear that he wanted to be the protagonist of the stage, where he saw his mother sing lyrical music.

However, with his greatest passion he could not keep up in his first years of independence and, therefore, he focused on studying graphic design so as not to abandon his dream. From there he worked hard and today he shines on the platform in which he performs. Currently, the artist is working on the telenovela “Luz de luna” and has just re-released the play “Take care of me“, where he interprets more than one character. This work will reach the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 16 to July 2 at the Theater of the Association of Amateur Artists. In order to learn more about the also teacher, La Republic chatted with him.

Getting to know Pold Gastelo more

—How was your passion for acting born?

—My mother Felicitas Sosa was a lyrical singer, even though she was a teacher by profession. Therefore, my first approach was singing. My mom took us to her presentations and it was there that I fell in love with the stage. I liked standing there. In my first years of high school I entered an acting workshop. Happily, my family always supported me. My first teacher was the great Hudson Valdivia, an old actor who passed away many years ago, but he left me many lessons.

—Do you prefer to work in the cinema, theater or television?

—They are three very different media. Theater gives you something that movies and television don’t, which is the ritual that you can’t go wrong with, and if you do, you have to solve it right there. Also, the audience is there and you feel their immediate reaction. Television and cinema have given me a lot, but it is a different job. One as an actor is part of a gear, because on television as important as the actors are the props, the assistants and everyone, in general. Television is much more profitable because it allows you to have a longer contract and, at the same time, not because there are now many young people on the scene. However, the theater makes me feel more like an actor, even if it sounds trite.

—What studies did you carry out throughout your career?

—I studied at an institute called María Rosario Aráoz Pinto, which is state-owned. My parents supported me morally, but not financially because they couldn’t. I have had the peculiarity of looking for all the jobs in which I have been hired and I am still valid. About acting, I have taken workshops since I was a child, but I have never studied a career as such. I feel like I’ve learned a lot more on the court. I made my debut at the age of 16 when we rented a space at the National School of Dramatic Art, and I came to television quite some time later in 1996 with the novel “Tribes de la calle”.

The same thing happened with teaching, since now I dedicate myself not only to interpreting roles, but also to teaching theater. This beautiful experience began when I was invited to give workshops due to my extensive experience. After that I trained in some pedagogy courses and found everything. I feel that for everything we do we need to have a vocation and the desire to do it, if not, even if we try.

—Who are the people you most admire?

—On a professional level, I have always admired great actors with whom I worked, such as Haydé Cáceres, Reynaldo Arenas and more. What characterized them was that they had acting as their way of life and not as a job. For this reason, it was always clear to me that if I didn’t want to work, I had to find my greatest passion. Personally, I am an eternal fan of my mother, who was very passionate about what she did, and my father, who studied high school in a night school because he came from his town, Chota, to the capital very young. They would be my greatest references.

The artist side of Pold Gastelo

—Are you born with artistic gifts or is that learned?

—For all that I have lived and so many years teaching, I think it has to be born. There must be something inside of you for any kind of influence, but I don’t think a doctor or lawyer can come out of a stone. For example, from a very young age I knew that I wanted to dedicate myself to acting. What happens, in some cases, is that people come to acting very naturally by chance and I think they had something of a vocation within themselves. As a teacher, I now understand that there are people who make a lot of effort, but are not predisposed to have certain conditions that the degree requires. I would like to cook, but no. It doesn’t even occur to me because I’m a disaster.

“How hard is it to tell one of your students that he has no acting skills?”

—It’s very difficult. I come from a time when the teachers were very direct to tell you things and nothing happened. Now it is very difficult because we live with a generation of crystal, there is a lot of hypersensitivity. You have to take care how you say things. There’s a certain level where you can tell him things because if you don’t, you’re aggressive. The issue of education now is very delicate because you have to find thousands of ways, on the one hand, it’s fine, but we come from other times. I had very tough teachers and I appreciate it because I have learned to be self-critical.

Do you have a dream that you haven’t fulfilled yet?

-No. I have never projected myself into the future for various reasons. Even worse after what happened to me in the time of COVID, when I was on the brink of death. I have almost always lived in the present, but now more. Actually, I feel that life has given me more than what I expected. So if I left then, I was happy and content because I fulfilled my wishes. For all of this, I am currently focused on being able to help my father and continue building someone who can serve others. In addition, my greatest search in life is to have peace and tranquility because I do not want to reach an older age with anguish or problems.

Television and reality boys, according to Pold Gastelo

—What do you think of the idea of ​​reality boys looking to be actors?

-I like the idea. I think people are very prejudiced against them. I was once hired to do an acting workshop, and although I wasn’t very excited initially, I was pleasantly surprised. I was also prejudiced at that time because they were all tall, blond, and full-bodied, but it wasn’t like that. It was like everything in life. There are good, bad, regular, funny and so on. I was surprised by Yaco Eskenazi and his wife, Natalie Vértiz, for their punctuality and commitment to my class. I better not mention to you those who did not do their part. I would like to have students with your characteristics and talent at the same time. However, they have a great particularity and that is that they throw themselves into the pool without roche, with conchuz.

We cannot lie to each other. They will always put the most handsome boy in the lead. It happens here in Peru and all over the world. He happened with Lucía Méndez in Mexico, not because she is a great actress, but she is the pretty girl. Ideally, you should work where you work, know how to invest your money and always prepare and study because beauty happens, but talent doesn’t.

—Do you think that the Peruvian public is difficult to continue?

“I’d say it’s unpredictable.” It happens on television, theater and cinema. Now the theater is experiencing a heyday never seen before. I go to any room and it is at least 75% full. In my time, in 1980, there were only ten cats and half were your family. The cinema is in crisis. People do not go to see Peruvian cinema unless it is “Asu Mare 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10”. That is terrible because there is a lot of effort behind it and a lot of investment. Television is managed by what the public wants. The viewers do not understand that this is their decision. You can’t quit a reality show if you see it and give it a rating. In short, people are double standards because they cut 20 years of Ferrando’s program and now “Hablando huevadas” is a success. We say the right thing to look good, but inside we feed the monster. Like everyone has the right to see what they want.

—Do you think that television reinforces stereotypes?

—Yes, but not only here, but in all countries. What happens is that television sells ideally and has to show stereotypes. I go to a casting and I can only do certain characters with my physique. Sometimes it is more affordable to have my test than someone white. I can act like a terrorist, a corrupt politician, a wachimán, a street vendor, a mechanic, an entrepreneur, a good cholo or a bad cholo and thus I have thousands of options. A great teacher told me to take advantage of who I was instead of crying in a corner. This is what I’m selling, so buy it.

What is the last film that Pold Gastelo will star in?

The actor Pold Gastelo has not stopped working on what he likes to do the most for many years. According to his version, he has been in the career for almost 40 years and that has made him star in various productions such as the latest film called “The potato king“. The plot of the tape will tell the biography of a businessman from Junín who arrives in Lima in search of a better future: “It is a success story, of someone who rises from below, like hundreds of Peruvians.“.

The recordings will begin in August of this year, but it is known that other well-known characters that will be part of the cast are Gerardo Zamora and Percy Chumbe. Apart from them, the filmmaker continues to look for more artists to collaborate with the filming. That did not prevent the official trailer from being published in the first days of June.

Why is it said that Pold Gastelo had a second chance to live?

The time of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 was very hard for everyone, not only because of the economic paralysis of the whole world, but also because of the countless number of lives that were lost. The victims were children, adults, the elderly and they did not stop increasing daily. The actor Pold Gastelo was about to become one more figure in the crowd, but his life was saved almost by a miracle.

The artist was hospitalized for a few weeks in an ICU bed, where his prognosis was reserved. However, everything was left in a nightmare and the member of “Moonlight“He emerged victorious in June 2020. From then on, the theater teacher has learned to live his day to day without thinking about what will happen next and treasures his happy moments more than anything, according to his own version.

