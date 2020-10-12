After 389 days, the research ship “Polarstern” moored again in Bremerhaven. The ship drifted 3,400 kilometers with a huge ice floe through the Arctic Ocean. Now one hopes to gain new knowledge about the earth’s climate system.

Nafter a year in the Arctic Ocean, the German research icebreaker “Polarstern” reached its home port of Bremerhaven on Monday morning. During the last nautical miles it was accompanied by a fleet of ships, including the MS “Geestemünde” and the three-master “Atlantis”.

This marked the end of the first part of the spectacular “Mosaic” expedition to research the climate system in the central Arctic: On September 20, 2019, after a ten-year planning phase, the “Polarstern” set off from Tromsø, Norway, for the largest Arctic expedition of all time. The project has advanced climate research by milestones, said Federal Minister of Research Anja Karliczek (CDU) during the welcome on an escort ship.

Under the direction of the Bremerhaven Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) Hundreds of scientists in changing crews from 20 countries were on board the “Polarstern”. More than 80 research institutes were involved. The ship drifted 3,400 kilometers with a huge ice floe in a zigzag course through the Arctic Ocean. In the meantime, the researchers collected data in the five sub-areas of atmosphere, sea ice, ocean, ecosystem and biogeochemistry at temperatures as low as minus 42.3 degrees Celsius.

Climate models are to be reassessed

The researchers had unearthed a unique treasure trove of data “from which generations after us will benefit,” said Karliczek. “In this way we can refine and reassess climate models.” The Research Minister described the Arctic as the epicenter of climate change.

Seven icebreakers and research ships were used to bring in material and make changes in personnel possible. The “Polarstern” covered a total of 16,000 kilometers. The budget for this is said to be more than 140 million euros. “Mosaic” stands for “Multidisciplinary Drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate”.

In the Arctic, the “Polarstern” had drifted for ten months and 3400 kilometers in a zigzag course with an ice floe so that the scientists on board could take measurements in the ocean, in the ice and in the atmosphere. At the beginning of the drift it was about 2.5 by 3.5 kilometers. Under former melting ponds it was 30 centimeters thin, in its massive core several meters thick. After 300 days, the floe in the summery Arctic was only about a kilometer by one – then it broke with a loud bang.

The researchers hope to gain new insights into the earth’s climate system. “Mosaic is actually only just getting started,” said AWI Director Antje Boetius, referring to the data that will be evaluated in the coming years. The crew noted in the virtual logbook that the return was only a first step. Years of analysis, processing, discussions and publications followed in order to better understand and explain climate change and its effects on the earth.

When she returned, Boetius said, faced with the research ship against the backdrop of the Bremerhaven container terminal, that her heart was pounding – “and now she is here”.

Due to the corona pandemic, the expedition was threatened with interruption because the change in personnel became a problem. Entry and exit permits had to be obtained, quarantine regulations had to be observed. That is why the crew had to stay on board longer than planned.