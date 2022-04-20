Polaroid Go, the world’s smallest and most portable analog instant camera, continues to push the boundaries of creativity. Today, in fact, Polaroid expands ways to be creative on-the-go by presenting the pocket camera in two bold colors, black and redalong with new accessories designed for the creative: a set of filters for making photos colored in blue, red or orange and an instant film with a matte black frame for incredible artistic effects.

“Polaroid Go has portability and the spirit of exploration in its DNA. We have received incredible feedback for this new camera format and, therefore, we have decided to introduce new ways to allow everyone to dive deeper into creativity, making it easy to take the camera anywhere and take photos whenever you are caught by the camera. inspiration“, he has declared Oskar Smolokowski, CEO of Polaroid.

Polaroid Go is small only in size

With only 10.4 cm in length, 8.4 cm wide And 6 cm high, is the smallest analog instant camera in the world. Designed to be a wearable creative companion, it allows every creative to explore the secret, peculiar and unexpected places of the world. To celebrate the launch of Polaroid Go Black and Red, Polaroid kicks off a communication campaign centered around creativity and exploration. An evolution of last year’s Go Create campaign, the 2022 version brings together “creators” from different artistic disciplines and cultures. Ibby Njoyaartist and set designer, e Miranda Makaroffstylist, DJ, blogger and actress, traveled to Tenerife, Spain, to show their creative visions on the wild island.

“For me, Polaroid has always been a tool for documentation and experimentation. As an artist, it allowed me to develop my skills as a set designer. Experiencing the portability of the Polaroid Go while shooting in the Canary Islands was so much fun, I love how easy it is to take it everywhere” says Njoya.

The new color variations join the white version, providing more opportunities to express themselves wherever the next adventure leads. Polaroid Go brings creative features such as selfie mirror, self-timer, long battery life, dynamic flash, double exposure and travel accessories, with the introduction of the first ever camera lens filters and the smallest black framed instant film.

“I love the new possibilities that the Polaroid Go creates. It makes it so easy to capture inspiration wherever I go, which plays a big part in my creative process as an artist“, has Makaroff said.

Price and availability

Polaroid Go Black will be available in stores starting May 1st 2022with the following prices to the public:

Polaroid Go Red will hit the market at September 2022.