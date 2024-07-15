The United States woke up this Sunday still rubbing its eyes from the unreality of the images of the previous evening’s attack on Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, in northwestern Pennsylvania. Also, with a battery of urgent questions to answer.

Were the actions of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who slightly wounded the former president and killed one person, a consequence of the growing polarization that the political class of this country is fueling from both sides of the spectrum every day? What went wrong in the security protocols that allowed the guy to comfortably aim from the roof of an industrial building located 150 meters from the place where Trump was addressing thousands of his followers? Did the secret services and local and state agents take too long to act, whom some witnesses claim were warned for minutes of the presence of the shooter? And also: would stricter gun control laws than those in Pennsylvania have prevented an assassination attempt that resurrected the worst ghosts of the history of political violence in the United States?

Trump himself tried to respond to the first question on Sunday morning for his political gain with a message on his social network, Truth, which said: “At this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand together and show our true character as Americans, staying strong and determined and not allowing evil to win.” It is ironic that the author of those words is the same one who fueled the big lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that Joe Biden – who also called for unity – is an illegitimate president. The same one, too, who later instigated a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

That episode marked a turning point in the political polarization that has pitted the two Americas against each other for years and that was accentuated by the pandemic. A completely paralyzed Congress, victim of the confrontation between Democrats and Republicans, ultra-right politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoning decorum to turn to personal attacks, and the defective discourse encouraged by social media are the ingredients of a dangerous breeding ground. The ideal recipe for spreading among Americans the feeling that they are living more in conflict than ever in their recent history.

There are frequent memories in recent months of a particularly turbulent electoral cycle: that of 1968, the year of the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. Perhaps that is why, after learning of the attack, the Biden campaign announced that it was stopping the broadcast of electoral advertisements, which often shamelessly fuel the rhetoric of confrontation. Within a few hours, and after a brief mirage of conciliation, both sides again accused each other of instigating the attack against Trump with their partisan rhetoric.

Reflecting this trend, the theory that the threat of a second civil war could be brewing has gained traction in certain academic circles, and also in movie theaters: Civil Warone of the most talked-about films of this year, imagines a country mired in fratricidal conflict. Episodes such as the hammer attack in 2022 on Paul Pelosi, husband of the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the rise of extremist militias with heavily armed members, filled with conspiracy theories and subscribers to white supremacy, as well as the alarm in the FBI over a growing number of acts of so-called “domestic terrorism” complete the portrait of a society in tension.

A survey published last month and conducted by the Political Science professor of the University of Chicago Robert Pape found that 7% of respondents would support the use of force to return Trump to the White House, and that one in ten would welcome the use of violence for the opposite purpose: to prevent the Republican from becoming president again. Of those, a third responded affirmatively to the question of whether they owned a weapon.

The site of the rally where Trump was shot on Saturday after being evicted, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

But that should come as no surprise: Americans (some 333 million, according to the latest census) are estimated to have an arsenal that far outnumbers them: some 393 million guns in all. Their use is enshrined in the Second Amendment to the Constitution and by a hyper-conservative Supreme Court that repeatedly renews its commitment to that right.

The Pennsylvania Case

Pennsylvania is among the states with permissive gun laws. Crooks shot the former president with an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle that is often used in most of the mass shootings that are ravaging a country suffering from a real epidemic of gun violence. His father had bought it five months ago, but he could have bought it himself: in Pennsylvania you only have to be 18 years old to buy a weapon of this type, capable of firing hundreds of bullets in a few seconds (to buy a pistol you paradoxically have to be 21, the age at which alcohol consumption is permitted). The AR-15 is a rifle patented in the 1950s for military purposes that over the decades has unfortunately become an indispensable icon for deciphering the mysteries of American life.

In Pennsylvania, a swing state in the November presidential election, there is no limit on the number of guns allowed and no training is required to own one. Moreover, it is legal, except in Philadelphia, its most populous city, to carry them in plain view – on your belt, for example, or, in the case of a rifle like the one used by Crooks, slung over your shoulder.

Limiting the possession of such high-capacity assault weapons is one of Biden’s old battle horses, as when he was a senator he passed a law banning them in 1994. That law was in force for more than three decades until Congress passed up the opportunity to renew it. Every time one of the many armed tragedies that shake the country occurs, voices are heard calling for an agreement between the two parties to do something about it. But in the end, nothing ever happens. The question now is whether Trump’s supporters, who tend to be supporters of not putting limits on the Second Amendment, will change their minds. And the answer is that this scenario is highly unlikely.

As for security lapses, anyone who has attended a Trump rally knows that these are extremely secure events: There are metal-detector arches, the kind you walk through at airports, and Secret Service snipers from nearby rooftops keep a close eye on everything that goes on down there among the attendees, who often number in the thousands.

How, then, did Crooks get to the spot from which he aimed at the former president? Information is still lacking to know, although on Sunday there was a widespread belief that the upcoming investigation will put those in charge of the logistics and security of the event in a bad light. For now, the Oversight and Accountability Committee of the House of Representatives in Washington has already announced that it would investigate the attempted assassination of the former president and has asked Kimberly A. Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, to come to testify on July 22 at the Capitol.

Questions also grew over whether the officers ignored warnings from rally-goers. One of them told the BBC that they warned, but failed, that an armed suspect was stationed in a nearby building. Fortunately, Crooks turned out to be a poor shot.