For the president, a conflict has always existed between the PT and the PSDB, but it changed with Bolsonaro

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Monday night (11.Mar.2024) that polarization in Brazil was no longer characterized by 2 parties– PT and PSDB– and began to be marked by two people– him and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In an interview with SBT, Lula said he was not worried about polarization and that the political trend is not a prerogative of Brazilians, but a worldwide movement. He cited the elections in Portugal on Sunday (10 March) and in the United States later this year.

“Brazil was polarized between PSDB and PT for a long time. True, it was like that in 1989, it was like that in 1994, it was like that in 1098, it was like that in 2002, in 2006. Now, Brazil is polarized between two people. There are not even 2 parties, because my party exists, their party does not exist. It is an eminently electoral legend”, he said in the interview, in reference to the Liberal Party.

The president said he considers polarization to be positive, as long as the government knows how to work “neutral” to create governability. Lula also said that social networks are a “benefit and harm” and that contribute to the trend. The PT member defended the regulation of social media platforms. He said the process should be “the result of a long debate with society and experts”.

