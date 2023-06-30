The Ministry of Finance published this Friday the list of major delinquents with the Tax Agency, among which the Polaris World Group continues to stand out. The conglomerate of companies created in 2001 by Pedro Meroño and Facundo Armero in Torre Pacheco -which included different activities from the sale of furniture, leisure centers, educational offer and hotels, among others- continue without paying at least 281,106,576, according to been able to identify THE TRUTH in the absence of confirming one of the companies that made up the group. The debt reached 304 million euros last year, only below Reyal Urbis.

Related News



Its fall was due to the ravages of the brick crisis that swept the real estate sector. Behind Polaris World, another real estate agency appears in second place in the Region of Murcia, Desarrollos Nueva Condomina, with more than 18 million pending payment. It is followed by Southeast Assembly and Pipe Systems. Both companies maintain debt from last year.

In fourth place is Real Murcia whose debt drops to 9,393,519.86 euros from the more than 10 million euros of the previous year. The amount owed to the State is known after it was learned that the pepper club had come out of bankruptcy fourteen years later and thus saved itself from its liquidation. The company Peinsa 97 rises to fifth position with 7,957,967.57 euros of debt ahead of Ingesmur 1996 with 6,328,835.67 euros and Construcciones Villegas with 4,042,118.35. The first ten are closed by Proambiente with 3,905,169.79; Pelicano juices and preserves, with 3,760,276.63 and Suelos de Murcia, with 2,588,812.

Complete list of all delinquent companies







These companies are accompanied by Human Mediterráneo with a debt amounting to 2,533,102 euros; Construcciones Hermanos Alcaraz, with 1,845,543; Club Atlético Alcantarilla, with 1,842,541; Orenes Bastida Telecommunications, with 1,733,179; Agrícola Aguileña 1179, with 1,544,450 euros; Ligature ETT, with 1,529,536; Urban Murcia, with 1,292,366; Limpiezas Lorca, with 1,200,389; and Promociones Alumbres, with 1,184,843. From the ‘ranking’ in the Region last year, CF Ciudad de Murcia, Destilerías Carthago, Murcia Vela Antonio, Aluminios Inalum and Ladera Dos Mares del Mediterráneo left the list.