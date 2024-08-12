Anticipation was high for the launch of Polaris Dawnthe first private space mission to include a spacewalk. However, this wait will have to continue for a while longer: the mission, initially scheduled for July 31, has been postponed to the end of August due to “traffic” to the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceX, the company managing the mission, has decided to give priority to the Crew-9 mission, causing the postponement of Polaris Dawn.

An ambitious project

Polaris Dawn is the first step in the Polaris program, funded by American billionaire Jared Isaacman. Isaacman is no stranger to space adventures: in September 2022, he led Inspiration4, the first tourist mission to carry non-professional astronauts into orbit. This time too, Isaacman will be aboard Crew Dragon as commander, accompanied by Scott Poteet as pilot, and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

Private Spacewalk: The Mission in Detail

The mission Polaris Dawn will last five days and will make the most of the potential of the Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon shuttle. The goal is to propel the shuttle to an altitude of 1,400 kilometers, the highest altitude for a crewed mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. During this mission, the crew will travel through the Van Allen radiation belts to study the effects of spaceflight and radiation on human health.

One of the most anticipated moments of Polaris Dawn will be the first commercial spacewalk, which will take place approximately 700 kilometers from the EarthThe spacesuits, specially designed by SpaceX, will be tested for the first time in an activity extravehicular. This event represents a significant step towards future commercial space missions.

Innovations in Communications

A another innovative aspect of Polaris Dawn will be the test of Starlink’s laser communications in space. This experiment will provide valuable data to develop communications systems needed for future missions to the Moon and Mars. The crew of Polaris Dawn will be the first to experiment with this technology in space.

The postponement of the launch of Polaris Dawn It may seem like a disappointment, but it also represents an opportunity to better prepare for a historic undertaking. This mission It will not only mark a major milestone for private space missions, but will also pave the way for future commercial space exploration.

Don’t miss your chance to follow this amazing space adventure. Stay updated on all the news of Polaris Dawn and other space missions by visiting our website and following us on our social channels. Space exploration has just begun, and you can be part of this incredible story.