As a new cold front threatens to impact northern Mexico, the polar trough and the ingress of moisture caused by the subtropical jet stream will maintain the forecast for showers and strong winds in Baja Californiaaccording With water.

This agency, through the climate forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), reported between Tuesday night and early Wednesday there will be showers and winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h that will be accompanied by possible dust devils in Baja California. The wind will run at the same speed in the Gulf.

For this Wednesday, there will be a drop in temperatures and a possible fall of snow or snow in the Californian lowlands, where the thermometer will reach between -5°C to 0°C in the early morning.

The sky will be cloudy with intervals of showers and fog banks will occur in the state. A cold to very cold environment is also expected with possible snow or sleet in the mountains, while in the afternoon the environment will change.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

The weather in Tijuana For Wednesday, February 28, 2024, it will be marked by mostly clear skies, with possible cloudy intervals during the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 8°C and 18°C, reaching their highest point around 1:00 p.m. The presence of moderate wind from the west is expected, with gusts that could reach up to 32 km/h during the afternoon.

In Mexicali, mainly clear skies are anticipated, although some cloudy intervals are expected at the beginning of the day. Temperatures will range between 13°C and 28°C, peaking around 3pm. A moderate northwest wind will predominate, with gusts that could reach 20 km/h in the afternoon.

For its part, in Rosarito Mostly clear skies are expected, with possible cloudy intervals during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C, reaching their maximum around 3:00 p.m. Moderate northwest wind is expected, with gusts that could reach up to 25 km/h during the afternoon.

In Cove, a mostly sunny day is expected, although with possible cloudy intervals during the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 10°C and 18°C, reaching their highest point around 2:00 p.m. A moderate westerly wind will prevail, with gusts that could reach 24 km/h in the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, a mostly sunny day is expected with possible clouds at night. Temperatures will fluctuate between 5°C and 16°C, peaking around 2pm. Moderate northeast wind is forecast, with gusts that could reach up to 33 km/h during the morning.

Saint Quentin You will experience cloudy skies with light rain during the early morning, followed by sunny intervals with scattered clouds during the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain between 11°C and 19°C, with northwest winds that could reach gusts between 21 and 35 km/h.

In San Felipe, cloudy intervals are expected with the possibility of light rains in the morning and sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 22°C, with westerly winds that could gust between 17 and 29 km/h.